When a natural disaster strikes, sometimes people are reluctant to leave their homes because their pets would be left behind, according to Athens County Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Melody Barnhart.
The Disaster Animal Response Team, also known as DART, has been created to help families — humans and their pets — stay together.
Agency Director Don Gossel and Barnhart discussed the program and its need for volunteers during an interview with the Athens Messenger on Thursday in the EMA office, located in the basement of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office on West Washington Street, Athens.
DART has been created in the past, but the team was discontinued due to lack of volunteers, Gossel said.
“Based on past experience, like what we saw in hurricanes, like Katrina, and in the floods here, a lot of the times (emergency responders) have had problems getting people to evacuate, because they want to bring their animals,” Barnhart said. “(Pets) are like our children. We also found that a lot of the times, animals will escape homes. They leave so they can get to safety as well.”
Animals also can get in the way of first-responders doing their jobs. Also people may rush into harm’s way so they can save animals, Barnhart said.
“What the Disaster Animal Response team does is that they provide a way for people to bring their animals with them,” Barnhart said.
DART needs more volunteers. Barnhart and Gossel hope to get Ohio University students, especially those in the equestrian and canine programs, and local veterinarians to participate.
“When you set up emergency shelters, you want to make sure that you’re not bringing anything in that would be contagious or that would put other people or animals at risk,” Barnhart said. “It’s always good to have a quick medical check of any kind — make sure someone is doing a once over on the animals to make sure they’re safe or there’s no wounds or things like that.”
Many of DART’s current volunteers work for other first-responder agencies. During emergencies, they may be working in other capacities, making a variety of volunteers from across the county a necessity, Gossel said.
“Anyone can help set up things, help pass out food to the animals, help clean crates and fill out paperwork,” Barnhart said.
EMA created a guide that helps DART identify locations for animal shelters that are near human shelters. The shelters will be for all pets — lizards, mini pigs, dogs, cats, etc. — which will be divided to separate locations within a shelter.
During her time researching the program, Barnhart talked with first-responders and watched videos on best practices. They asked what worked best and what did and eventually started forming their guide. The plan will be presented to the region in a meeting later this month.
“We developed the guide and looked at the standardization because that was one of the things they would have changed,” Barnhart said of friends in New Jersey who responded to natural disasters there. “They would go to one city or one area and they would do things one way. Then, they would go somewhere else and they had to spend so much time learning a different way that it really delayed the response efforts.”
EMA used grants to purchase cages and crates in various sizes that DART can setup close to human shelters. The agency has partnered with existing animal-friendly entities, such as Dog Warden Ryan Gillette, Athens County Humane Society and Friends of Shelter Dogs.
“We’re currently developing our localized plans,” Barnhart said. “We’ve already built together a core team of the best of the best advocates that you can get in this situation.”
Besides evacuations, DART can help with other animal-related incidents. Gossel gave an example of the Athens County Humane Society dealing with a puppy mill or hoarding situation. DART can provide materials to help transport animals.
EMA has another animal-related project that provides resources to the public about emergency response practices in regards to animals. The agency’s social media and website provides checklists for go-kits for pets. The kits make sure the pet’s needs such as food, water, calming toys, etc., are available when someone evacuates.
“We’re also encouraging those who have livestock to make sure they talk with neighbors and develop plans with friends and families,” Barnhart said. “If they have to evacuate their home, and let’s say half mile down the road they didn’t need to evacuate, they can move their animals to that friend’s or neighbor’s house that may be able to take in those animals.”
EMS currently is looking into buying a trailer to store the DART materials for easy transport. When the proposed EMA/911 Center is built in The Plains, the trailer can be stored on-site, ready to go at a moment’s notice, Gossel said.
DART will reach beyond Athens County, and help others southeast Ohio counties — Perry, Hocking, Vinton, Meigs, Jackson, Gallia, Lawrence, Scioto, Pike and Ross.
“Let’s say Hocking County, which is in our region, has mass flooding or they have an emergency wildfire. Our DART team can support their county DART team to ensure that they have the resources they need to get those animals to safety,” Barnhart said. “So it’s kind of like the Wonder Twin powers. You have your small teams that help, and they can morph together into that large team that kind of helps as a region.”
Some may wonder why the EMA would focus on animals. Saving animals is part of rescuing people, Gossel said.
“This is actually part of our rescue element to ensure that the health and safety of people part of the county’s response for an emergency,” he said. “We’ve never had a big evacuation and shelter scenario here. And I guarantee, because it happens everywhere, people won’t leave (their home) if they can’t take their pet.”
Athens County EMA plans to incorporate DART into future training exercises, Gossel said.
“People want to get things back to normal after an emergency,” Barnhart said. “... By having that pet be there with you, it starts building that sense of resiliency and getting back into normalcy. … It’s one piece of your old life left after the great sense of loss that you have from losing your things and losing what was your normalcy, your day-to-day-practice.”
