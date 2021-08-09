Saturday was Nelsonville resident Kyle Bridgeman’s 31st birthday.
Family and friends of Bridgeman gathered under the Nelsonville cross on Saturday not to celebrate his birthday, but to look for his body. Over a dozen people set off into the woods and through the thicket, looking for any sign of him on the hillside.
Bridgeman has been missing for over two months as of publication date. His family said he went to buy a video game from someone and never came back. He was last seen on June 4 wearing blue shorts, a black shirt and black shoes. Bryan has a cross tattoo under his left eye.
Joe Edwards, a relative of Bridgeman, said the family wants closure.
“We all want to find him,” Edwards said. “This is the best location where I hope we can find him.”
Edwards said they had received a tip Bridgeman may be in a cistern near the Nelsonville cross.
“This is where everybody says he might be,” Edwards said.
Family and friends have been regularly searching throughout the county since Bridgeman went missing on June 4. The Messenger previously reported the Athens County Sheriff’s Office has been also following up on tips.
Since his disappearance, rumors have swirled about where Bridgeman — or his body — might be located. No lead has yielded any results though, his family said.
Linda Johnson, his grandmother, said she believes the rumors hurt the investigation into his location because it sidetracks investigators.
“I just wish people would stop spreading rumors and saying stuff just to say stuff,” Johnson said.
Capt. Bryan Cooper of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, said the ACSO is checking out all leads and tips they receive. Cooper said Johnson is the primary source of relaying the leads and rumors for the ACSO to follow up on.
“As soon as we get those tips, we send our detectives,” Cooper said. “Any new rumors, any new information or leads, we immediately attack that.”
The rumors, Bryan said, lead to more searching and areas they can know where Bridgeman isn’t.
“Without that information, without these rumors, I don’t know we would have searched half of what we did,” Cooper said.
Edwards said he worries the case might run out of information to work off.
“We’re not running out of areas (to search),” Edwards said. “We’re just running out of information. Information is getting scarce.”
Cooper said there is no timeline or end date to their search for Bridgeman, and said the ACSO is “committed, and not going to give up” on the family.
“We want to reassure the family we are going to exhaust all leads and we have no intention of giving up on this and we intend to get to the bottom of it,” Cooper said.
Johnson and Edwards both said Bridgeman was a kind and quiet man who loved his family.
“He’d always tell you he loved you — I mean even if he was on the phone with me — every time he hung up he’d say ‘I love you,’ ” Johnson said.
His family said they knew he would never disappear and leave Johnson and the rest of his family, including a beloved dog, behind.
“If he goes somewhere with somebody he would tell me when he’s coming back,” Johnson said, who lives right by his home in Nelsonville.
Brenda Farley, of Nelsonville, who was friends with Kyle, said she believes someone knows what happened to Kyle. She said she believes those involved in his disappearance have covered up evidence.
“I know they are (covering up a crime),” Farley said. “People know, people know, and they’re right here in Nelsonville and I think he’s close by.”
She said Bridgeman didn’t deserve to disappear like he did, and the lack of information on his whereabouts is weighing on her, and Bridgeman’s family.
“It’s terrible when you have to watch the sky for buzzards,” Farley said.
Johnson and Edwards urged anybody with information to contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and give her grandson the dignity of a burial.
“Give him the respect that should have been given to him,” Johnson said. “And bury him by his mother.”
Cooper and Sheriff Rodney Smith both urged anyone with information to contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office at 740-593-6633.
