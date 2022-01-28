ATHENS — Since Joe Burrow’s speech after winning the Heineman Trophy in 2019, donations in his honor have been flooding into the Athens area to help those in his hometown. As the Cincinnati Bengals have persevered through this season, the generosity of their fan base has continued with consistent donations to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund established by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and the Athens County Food Pantry.
After his season-ending knee injury in November 2020, donations of $9, an homage to his jersey number, came in by the thousands, according to the CEO and President of FAO Cara Dingus Brooks. Recently, after the team broke a 31-year playoff win drought, donations of $31 began. Some fans have even donated $40, combining the two amounts.
“This is really one of those stories where it’s not one person showing up with a six or seven figure check,” said Brooks. “This is everyday people. It’s really the Who Dey nation — the Bengals fans — doing what they can.”
All these donations have grown the fund to a total of more than $1.3 million dollars, through the help of donation matches from FAO, and will enable more than $50,000 to be used annually to fight hunger in southeast Ohio.
The fund will be partnering with FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund to award grants to nonprofit organizations fighting the root causes of hunger all across the region.
There isn’t one singular cause of food insecurity, thus making the battle against it all the more difficult. The various causes feed off of each other and become more complex and interwoven as they continue.
“We have long recognized that Joe’s remarks went beyond the issue of hunger,” said Athens County Food Pantry President Karin Bright. “In addition to addressing food insecurity, we will be using the funds to support projects that address the root causes of challenges of hunger, such as unemployment and underemployment, job training, education, a lack of transportation and other barriers.”
Compared to other areas of the state, southeast Ohio often receives less funding creating what Brooks calls a philanthropy gap. This gap, she says, accounts for a 90% difference in philanthropic assets per capita.
“Food insecurity is a symptom,” said Brooks. “It’s one challenge of many that children and people in poverty struggle with.”
The Bengals are now one game away from a Super Bowl appearance, a feat that hasn’t been achieved since 1988 when the team lost to the San Francisco 49ers lead by Joe Montana.
As the season continues, Brooks is excited to see what could come from a Bengals Super Bowl win.
“It’s really hard to quantify the impact. Thanks to the many gifts that have come in, the fund has grown large enough that it’s going to have an even larger scale impact,” said Brooks. “There’s a tremendous amount of possibilities and I certainly think this is a story far from being over.”
To Brooks, Burrow represents a belief and love for the region. Based on the amount of giving that the fund has seen, it appears that this love and belief has inspired the fan base too.
She referenced a recent comment made by Burrow where he stated that he is tired of his team being labeled the underdogs and that they are here to compete.
“We have to have that same mentality here in the region. Our children have the same potential as children everywhere. Let’s give them the opportunities to pursue that potential,” Brooks said.
To make a gift to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, visit www.JoeBurrowFund.org, or mail donations to: the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, c/o FAO, 35 Public Square, Nelsonville, OH 45764.
