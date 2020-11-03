A new lawsuit has been filed in regards to the death of an 18-year-old Ohio University student in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas, seeking damages against two members of a fraternity of which the OU freshman had been seeking to join.
The student, Collin Wiant, died while at the reported annex of the Sigma Pi OU chapter at 45 Mill Street, Athens, during November 2018.
As previously reported by the Athens Messenger, that chapter has since been expelled by the university. An autopsy performed by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office found that Wiant had evidence of consuming nitrous oxide, marijuana and alcohol, but that no scars or injuries were found on his body.
This civil suit is just the latest in a string of lawsuits concerning Wiant’s death, with several of the lawsuits leveled by Wade and Kathleen Wiant, Collin’s parents, against members of the fraternity and employees of Silver Serpent, LLC., where the nitrous oxide was allegedly sold.
This latest case is leveled against Dominic Figliola, 21, formerly of Athens, now of Northfield, Ohio, who pleaded guilty on Feb. 27, 2020, to charges of hazing, a fourth degree misdemeanor; permitting drug abuse; aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, an unclassified misdemeanor, which the court held in abeyance pending completion of the Athens County Empowerment program. Figliola was also ordered to complete one year of non-reporting probation for the hazing conviction.
The suit alleges for the first time that Figliola was the New Member Educator for the Fall 2018 Epsilon Chapter pledge class, also known as the Neophyte Educator.
Saxon Angell-Perez, 22, of Columbus, was convicted in May 2020 of hazing. Angell-Perez also entered a plea of guilty to permitting drug abuse and possession of cocaine, which the court held in abeyance pending his completion of the A.C.E. program. He was also ordered to complete one year of non-reporting probation for the hazing charge.
The suit alleges Angell-Perez was a member of the Sigma Pi Executive Council, and further was the chapter’s Second Counselor for the pledge process.
Wiant’s parents, through their son’s estate, have repeated a number of hazing allegations that they believe their son and other fraternity pledges may have been subjected to, reiterating in the latest suit that they believed he was beaten with a belt, forced to beat others with a belt, punched, pelted with eggs, provided with and forced to take drugs, “including nitrous oxide,” provided with and forced to drink 1.75 liters of vodka in an hour, deprived of sleep, forced to do planks on sharp ends of bottle caps, forced to eat various food, subjected to a pillowcase placed over their heads while water was poured on their face, and forced to throw up on each other.
“The hazing caused bodily injury, emotional distress, and ultimately, Collin Wiant’s death,” the suit alleges, further alleging later on that Figliola and Angell-Perez were charged with overseeing and managing the pledge process as Second Counselor and Neophyte Educator.
The alleged hazing acts would have violated the fraternity’s bylaws and policies on hazing, as well as OU’s policies on hazing.
The lawsuit alleges that Figliola and Angell-Perez organized, oversaw and directed “in significant part” the “never-ending list of tasks” assigned to the 18-year-old Wiant and other pledges. The suit further alleges that these tasks caused Wiant to miss classes and not sleep, causing a “decline” in his academic performance.
The suit seeks damages from Figliola and Angell-Perez for charges of violating Ohio’s anti-hazing statute, negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress. To this end, the Wiant parents are seeking $25,000 for their son’s estate, noting that Collin’s estate has “sustained economic loss, pain and suffering, loss of consortium, mental anguish, loss of services” and above all, the 18-year-old lost his life.
As the case was filed Tuesday, Oct. 2020, no response has yet been filed in the lawsuit. The two defendants have 28 days to respond to the lawsuit or face a default judgement.
