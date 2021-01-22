The Athens area experienced a widespread power outage Friday afternoon that left more than 18,000 customers of American Electric Power (AEP) without power.
A high-voltage wooden power pole that feeds nearby stations was damaged and led to outages through the area, Deanna Gilliland, communications consultant for AEP Ohio, said
Gilliland said the outage was affecting several stations in the Athens and Albany area.
Power went out in the Athens area at 2:02 p.m., she said, and said crews are working to restore power.
She said the damaged pole was in a "remote" location, so crews were devising a way to reach the affected pole.
Gilliland said it is not exactly clear when service will be restored to Athens, and said the 6 p.m. estimate on the website is a system-generated estimate.
Gilliland said AEP is still unclear when power will be restored, but has diverted power from other stations to Athens, partially alleviating the outages for some users.
This developing story that will be updated once more details are confirmed.
