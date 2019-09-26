Tina Willis, the Athens County Clerk of Courts who was appointed to the position last year, died Tuesday at her home in Millfield.
She was 52. Her obituary states she had fought a “courageous 12-year battle with breast cancer.”
Willis had worked for the Athens County Clerk of Courts office for many years, and had also spent a decade as fiscal officer for Dover Twp. She was appointed to the clerk of courts position in August 2018 following the retirement of Ann Trout. Her obituary states the appointment fulfilled a “lifelong dream.”
The Athens County Commissioners have a special meeting planned for Thursday to discuss appointing an interim clerk of courts.
From there, the Athens County Democratic Central Committee will convene to appoint someone to serve the remainder of the term, which runs through 2020.
County Democratic Chairman John Haseley told The Messenger a special meeting of the Central Committee would be held in October at a date to be determined.
“The Athens County Democratic Party is mourning the loss of a good friend and great public servant,” Haseley said. “Tina will be missed.”
Judge George McCarthy echoed that sentiment in a statement posted to Facebook, offering condolences from the Athens County Common Pleas Court and Domestic Relations Court.
“She was such a wonderful person to work with and just be around,” the judge wrote. “We will certainly miss her in the courthouse. She was a joy right up to the very end. I am glad that she was able to be surrounded by her loving family and friends. May she rest in peace.”
