Those being honored at next week's Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Awards and Dinner and the award they are receiving are:
Distinguished Service Award: Leslie Schaller
The Chamber’s longest running award, the Distinguished Service Award is presented to an individual who has shown tremendous service to the community over an extended period of time. The 2022 winner, Leslie Schaller, has played an important part in the founding of several well-known organizations in Athens — including the ACEnet Food Ventures Center on Columbus Road, Casa Nueva and Community Food Initiatives (CFI) — and has been an integral part of the local food economy for decades.
Best New Business: 740 Audio
740 Audio was started by Athens local TJ Hooper, a former 14-year employee and manager of Class A Sounds. When Class A closed its doors, Hooper stepped up and took the risk of opening 740 Audio during a pandemic. This has allowed Hooper to continue meeting the automotive accessory and customization needs of the Athens area, keeping those dollars in the community and providing customers with top-notch service.
Community Support: Southern Ohio Copperheads
This award honors those who exemplify community by going above and beyond to support the Athens area. Returning to the diamond after a two-year hiatus, last year the Copperheads partnered with 40 local businesses to ensure the organization could provide its fans and players the best experience possible. They also donated over $11,000 to local organizations and hosted over two dozen community outreach events that reached more than 1,000 local youth.
Young Professional of the Year: Mollie Fitzgerald
This award was established in 2014 to highlight the work of individuals under 40 who have excelled in their professional lives and made an impact on their community. Winner Mollie Fitzgerald is the executive director at the Athens County Economic Development Council, where she works to increase economic opportunities in Athens County though business and workforce retention and attraction initiatives, collaborative regional partnerships and site development.
Prior to this role, she served as the executive director of the Athens-based nonprofit Live Healthy Appalachia, and she currently sits on boards for Area 14 Workforce Development, Glouster Revitalization Organization and the Appalachian Center for Economic Networks (ACENet).
Holzaepfel Economic Impact Award: Stuart’s Opera House
This award recognizes businesses for exceptional economic impact on the Athens community. As a central hub of performing arts in Southeast Ohio and a host for over 75 events a year that, combined, bring in over 30,000 visitors annually, Stuart’s Opera House is being recognized for its significant economic impact on the Athens community. The Nelsonville venue is dedicated to its role as a regional leader in the arts community, a center for public expression, and an economic development partner for Southeast Ohio.
Jon Sparhawk Small Business of the Year Award: Shriver’s Pharmacy and Wellness
This special small business recognition, named after the untimely passing of local restaurateur and Chamber Board member Jon Sparhawk, is awarded to a small business that is a community supporter, has ingenious marketing promotions, and a thoughtful and conscientious work ethic. Shriver’s Pharmacy and Wellness is being honored for its rapid and efficient delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to the community, going the extra mile to help patients understand their medications and help them find ways to save money, and promoting the community by serving as an important commercial showcase for local vendor and artist wares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.