GLOUSTER – Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) announced Friday that its winter crisis program (WCP) will end March 31.
This program is designed to help families or households that are facing an emergency situation to maintain and/or restore electric/gas service and/or provide a bulk fuel such as propane, wood, coal, fuel oil or kerosene.
An emergency situation is defined as having received a disconnect notice on your electricity or natural gas, or having less than a 25% tank supply of bulk fuel such as propane, coal, fuel oil or kerosene, or less than a 10-day supply of firewood. This assistance is available only once per heating season, November through March.
The program has these new features this year:
• Eligible households will receive an additional HEAP benefit for their main heating source through the CARES Act.
• If you have a the Percentage of Income Payment Program (PIPP) default, you can utilize the winter reconnect order, and the entire remaining balance may be applied to payments in arrears.
To qualify, you must be income eligible and be in an emergency situation. Households with a total gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines may be eligible.
All utility assistance appointments will be by phone. Those who need assistance should make sure they have a reliable phone number that can be answered at the time of their scheduled appointment. A list of required documents needed and instructions on how to submit the required documentation will be provided during the phone interview. Listen to the entire message to receive a confirmation number to set up the appointment.
The best way to get help:
• Do you have a disconnect notice, less than a 10-day supply of firewood, or less than 25% of bulk fuels?
• Do you need PIPP Plus, or need your PIPP Plus re-verified?
• Do you need your state HEAP application filled out?
If any of these things are true, call 740-868-1908 to make an appointment. HAPCAP can only book appointments 28 days in advance, so call the next day if all appointments are full. The phone line is open 24/7.
If you have an appointment scheduled for today or tomorrow, or are out of firewood or bulk fuels, call your local agency for an emergency same-day appointment:
• Hocking County – 740-385-6813
• Athens County – 740-767-4500
• Perry County – 740-342-4113
These appointments will be first come, first served.
HAPCAP will offer a limited number of socially distanced, in-person appointments for those who require this. Masks must be worn by anyone entering the building. HAPCAP has masks available for those who need one.
HAPCAP will also continue taking appointments for PIPP and state HEAP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.