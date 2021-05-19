LOGAN – The attorney for a Marietta woman who was tasered and arrested at a Logan-Hocking Middle School football game after she refused to wear a mask has asked the judge hearing the case to dismiss the charges.
In a motion filed Friday in Hocking County Municipal Court, attorney Maurice A. Thompson of the Columbus-based 1851 Center for Constitutional Law argues that for multiple legal reasons, including constitutional principles and rulings in other Ohio cases related to public health masking orders, the charges against Alecia Kitts of criminal trespass and resisting arrest should be tossed out.
The 1851 Center describes itself as a “non-profit, non-partisan law firm dedicated to protecting the constitutional rights of Ohioans from government,” which “litigates constitutional issues related to property rights, taxpayer and entrepreneur rights, regulation, parental rights, and search and seizure.”
In his dismissal motion, Thompson wrote: “This matter arises from one local government’s imposition of uniquely aggressive enforcement tactics against otherwise peaceful asthmatic mothers who sit alone and outdoors on public property, without covering their faces, to watch their sons and daughters play high school sports. Because such aggressive tactics are unsupported by law, fact, or science, it is in the interest of justice that each criminal charge here be dismissed.”
Kitts was arrested Sept. 23, 2020 at a football game, after she refused a request by a school district officer to put on a face mask, as required by district policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at sporting events, and then refused a directive from the officer telling her she would have to leave the premises. Kitts reportedly said she did not want to wear a mask because she suffers from asthma.
When Chris Smith, a Logan Police officer doing duty as the school district’s resource officer, began trying to physically remove Kitts, she put up a struggle. After attempting to handcuff her, Smith ended up drive-stunning Kitts in the shoulder with his taser. He then cuffed her hands behind her back and escorted her out of the stadium.
The case created a storm of controversy across Ohio and beyond, after videos of the arrest went viral on social media.
The Logan Police Department has emphasized that Kitts was not arrested for failing to wear a mask, but rather for refusing to leave the stadium after violating the school’s policy requiring masks at sporting events. Thompson, however, maintains in his dismissal motion that since Kitts’ violation of the mask policy is what led to her alleged trespass and resisting offenses, the court’s analysis of the legitimacy of the charges “begins and ends with inquiry into whether Ms. Kitts engaged in criminal conduct in abstaining from wearing a mask under the circumstances and on the evening in question.”
By buying a ticket to her son’s football game, Thompson maintains, Kitts acquired a legal privilege to be there. He also notes, and provides an affidavit as supporting evidence, that Kitts told the ticket seller that she was unable to wear a mask because of her asthma.
Regarding this medical condition, Thompson’s motion claims that Kitts has only 70 percent lung function; suffers from severe allergies; has been prescribed rescue inhalers ad various prescription drugs; has needed to use an inhaler on many occasions;, and has been rushed to the hospital at least five times due to her inability to breathe.
Once inside the football stadium, Thompson writes, Kitts sat on the visitors’ side of the bleachers, “where approximately 30 others, at most, spread out across seating with a capacity of 2,236.” Under such outdoor, socially distanced conditions, he suggests, the risk of passing COVID-19 is virtually non-existent.
When Smith confronted Kitts about not wearing a mask, Thompson states, she “immediately disclosed” her medical reason for not wearing one. “There is no evidence that Ms. Kitts tested positive for COVID-19 before, during or after September 23, 2020, or that Ms. Kitts harmed anyone by failing to cover her entire face with a mask while outdoors and socially distant,” Thompson contends. “Equally if not more important to this court’s analysis, there is no evidence that any lawful state or local policy required her to wear a mask… such that her privilege to remain at the otherwise public stadium could summarily be revoked and she could be arrested.”
Because there is no legal basis for revoking Kitts’ privilege to stay at the game based on her lack of a mask, he adds, “this conduct cannot support criminal charges for either criminal trespass or a subsequent resisting of an unlawful arrest.”
Thompson points out that the Logan city ordinance defining criminal trespass states that "no person without privilege to do so, shall… knowingly enter or remain on the land or premises of another.” Someone with privilege, therefore, is not in violation of this ordinance.
He goes on to note that a 1989 appeals case from within Ohio’s 4th Appellate District, State v. Shelton, upheld the principle that this privilege can’t be revoked by a public official without “sufficient justification.”
As authority for ordering Kitts to leave the game, Thompson says, the city relies on an Aug. 19, 2020 order from the Ohio director of health, relating to COVID precautions at sporting events. “However, no part of this order required Ms. Kitts to cover her face with a mask while socially distant and outside,” he adds.
He notes that the state’s sporting events order says that spectators at games do not need to wear masks under circumstances laid out in an earlier state masking order of July 23, 2020. This earlier order “plainly states that there is no mask requirement ‘outdoors’ unless one is both ‘outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet or more from individuals who are not members of their family/household.’” In Kitts’ case, Thompson says, it’s undisputed that she was more than six feet away from non-household members; therefore, he concludes, she wasn’t violating the state order.
He adds that the order also includes an exemption for medical conditions including respiratory problems, providing another reason Kitts wasn’t in violation.
Even if she had been, he goes on to contend, it’s clear that the order does not allow the authorities to enforce health director orders by physical removal or arrest. “Simply understood, there is a reason the city of Logan is the first and only political subdivision in the state (and likely the nation) to assault and prosecute under local ordinance an American citizen for the predicate act of failure to wear a mask while socially distant and outdoors,” he suggests.
Even if the state had tried to criminalize the non-wearing of a mask at an outdoor sporting event, Thompson claims, any such measure “would be impermissibly vague, beyond the limits of state authority, and therefore unconstitutional.”
The city, in justifying Kitts’ arrest, has also cited the mask policy adopted on Aug. 4, 2020 by the Logan-Hocking Local School District Board of Education. This policy, Thompson writes, “appears at first blush to be a unique local policy, separate and apart from the state’s masking policies.” But, he adds, closer examination reveals that it doesn’t provide adequate legal basis for revoking Kitts’ privilege to stay at the game.
For one thing, he says, the district policy was meant to incorporate guidance from the Ohio Department of Health – and as already pointed out, the state guidelines don’t require masks for socially distanced spectators at outdoor events. And even if the school district had passed a more stringent policy with no exceptions to the masking requirement, he argues, “such a policy would be flagrantly unlawful,” and clearly prohibited by “longstanding state law.”
As a matter of law, Thompson asserts, the city had no legal basis for arresting Kitts as a result of her failure to wear a mask at the football game. And because the applicable city and state laws defining the crime of resisting arrest apply only to “lawful” arrests, Kitts didn’t commit that crime, he claims.
“Simply put, it is never unlawful to resist an unlawful arrest,” Thompson writes, citing a number of Ohio appellate cases that have upheld this principle.
Finally, Thompson says that local prosecutors in Ohio “have attempted just once what the city attempts here,” in the case of a woman charged in Cambridge Municipal Court after she opened her restaurant prior to the time mandated by the state. In that case, he notes, the Ohio attorney general made the decision to drop the charges, stating that “criminal sanctions should be reserved for the most egregious conduct.”
Thompson said in an email Friday that if the case against Kitts is not dismissed, he expects it to go to trial Aug. 18. Presiding over Kitts’ trial would be a visiting judge, retired Franklin County Judge Michael Brandt, who was assigned to the case after Hocking County Municipal Judge Fred Moses recused himself. Without going into details on his decision, Moses has told The Logan Daily News that he feels a local judge should not hear the case because it deals with an issue of intense local interest.
****
Jim Phillips is the editor of The Logan Daily News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.