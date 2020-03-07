GUYSVILLE — A fire that was started around 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5 may have been the result of arson, according to local law enforcement who have charged a suspect.
Jennifer Midkiff, 39, of Guysville, was arrested and charged with arson and breaking and entering for a fire that broke out in a barn on Franklin Street. Residents of the town had seen Midkiff in the barn prior to the fire starting, and had heard her say she had started the fire and it had "gotten out of control."
Martha Carson, owner of the barn, said she used it to house her rescue dogs. At the time, she only had five dogs in her care when the fire broke out, and used the barn as housing for her rescue animals. She lived next door, and worked just down the road at the Post Office.
Only one of the five dogs, Otis, 13, was found by the time firefighters were finishing putting out the fire. The dog had reportedly run out when Athens County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the location on the initial report of a brush fire.
Carson said Thursday she had seen a Midkiff walking around the town earlier in the day, and a few workers across the street saw her walking up the stairs from the lower portion of the barn before telling them she had started the fire.
"She told them she had started a fire and it had got out of control," Carson said. "The deputy opened the door and got Otis out, but there are four more. Two upstairs, two downstairs."
According to documents from the Athens County Municipal Court, Midkiff is currently being held on a $10,000 bond with ten percent allowed following an arraignment held Friday morning. She has also been ordered to have no contact with the victims, and is set to re-appear in court on Monday, March 9 at 2 p.m.
