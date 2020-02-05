The Athens County Foundation Women’s Fund is looking for nominations for the sixth annual Athens Woman of the Year award. This woman should demonstrate a courageous voice that has been, or needs to be, heard. She will be someone who has made a difference for women and/or girls in Athens County.
Please send your nomination to Hilary Nichols at hilary@athensfoundation.org by March 6, 2020. Nomination forms are located at www.athensfoundation.org. The nominee must have professional or volunteer work that has directly impacted the lives of women and/or girls in Athens County.
The winner will be honored at the Women’s Fund Spring Luncheon on April 8 at the OU Inn. All nominees will get an invitation to the event as well.
The mission of the Women’s Fund of the Athens County Foundation is to promote philanthropy among women, and to establish a permanent fund which will provide funding to programs and projects in Athens County that empower low income women to achieve their full potential.
