LOGAN – A Haydenville woman who is charged with aggravated murder and other felony counts in connection with the shooting death of her husband is apparently going to take a plea bargain.
Gayle L. Piatt, 64, Piatt was indicted last October in connection with the death of her husband, 77-year-old Homer Piatt. She has reportedly admitted fatally shooting him, but has told authorities that her husband, who was suffering from major health problems, had asked her to end his life.
She is facing one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, and one count of felonious assault, each with a firearm specification; and one count of gross abuse of a corpse.
A notice filed in Hocking County Common Pleas Court May 6 sets a June 1 date for a change-of-plea hearing in the case.
In mid-March Common Pleas Judge John T. Wallace rejected Piatt’s plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, after a psychologist who had evaluated Piatt found that her mental state at the time of her husband’s death, while disturbed, did not meet the legal standard for insanity.
Ohio law requires that a person can be found not guilty by reason of insanity only if they can prove, in a manner specified by law, that at the time of committing the offense they did not know, due to a “severe mental disease or defect,” the wrongfulness of their acts.
The psychologist’s report indicated that at the time of her husband’s slaying Piatt had a “severe mental disease,” namely major depression without psychosis, but that despite this condition, “she was able to know the wrongfulness of the acts charged.”
At that time attorneys in the case told the judge that the defense was in negotiations with the Hocking County Prosecutor’s Office, attempting to reach some sort of plea agreement.
Jim Phillips is the editor of The Logan Daily News
