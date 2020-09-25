A now-viral video of a Logan Police Officer tasing a woman and putting her in handcuffs at a football game has gained national attention.
The video, taken by a spectator at the football game, shows Logan Police Officer/School Resource Officer Chris Smith attempting to detain Alecia Kitts for criminal trespassing at the Logan High School Stadium and tasing her during the seventh and eighth grade football games.
According to the Logan Police Department (LPD), Smith was at the stadium as requested by the Logan-Hocking School District to help ensure safety for fans and athletes. Part of the request was to ensure that attendees were compliant with the CDC, the Ohio Health Department, the Ohio High School Athletic Association and the school district. Under those organization’s guidelines, attendees must wear a facial mask while on school property.
According to Supt. Monte Bainter, if fans do not comply, the state could potentially fine the school district, or even prohibit them from having any other school events.
“We just want the kids to be able to play sports and enjoy what they like to do,” Bainter told the Logan Daily News.
According to a press release from the LPD, Smith observed Kitts sitting in the stands without a mask. He advised her to put the mask on, per school policy. Kitts stated that she had asthma and would not put the mask on.
“Officer Smith advised the female several times that she needed to put her mask on, and that if she did not, she would be asked to leave and would have wait outside the stadium. The female continually refused his request and Officer Smith advised her that if she refused to leave, she would be cited for trespassing and escorted off the property,” the press release states.
According to the LPD, after several attempts to get Kitts to leave, Smith advised her that she was under arrest for criminal trespassing and asked her to place her hands behind her back “multiple times” and she refused.
Smith attempted to put Kitts’ hands behind her back and Kitts resisted. Another woman began to interfere with the situation.
“Officer Smith advised her to comply or he would deploy his Taser if she did not quit resisting. She continued to resist, and Officer Smith placed his Taser on her shoulder area and drive stunned her once,” the release said.
Smith handcuffed Kitts. Another officer arrived and Kitts was walked out of the stadium and placed in an LPD cruiser. Hocking County Emergency Medical Services was requested and Kitts refused treatment.
Kitts was charged with Criminal Trepassing and released at the scene. Additional charges are pending for Kitts.
In the video, Kitts and other people can be heard talking about masks. It was believed at the time that Kitts was arrested because she was not wearing a mask. The LPD refutes this idea.
“It is important to note, the female was not arrested for failing to wear a mask, she was asked to leave the premises for continually violating school policy. Once she refused to leave the premises, she was advised she was under arrest for criminal trespassing, she resisted the arrest, which led to the use of force,” LPD Captain Gabriel said.
Officer Smith has been put on restrictive duty while the incident is under investigation.
Since the video was posted on social media on Wednesday evening, it has been shared by more than 20,000 people. This does not account for the thousands of more people who have seen and shared the video being reported on by various local and national news outlets.
Both the LPD and the District have received countless calls and threats over the incident, leading to a lockout of all Logan-Hocking Schools in what Bainter calls a “precautionary measure.” No one from outside the district is currently allowed inside school buildings.
“Bottom line is we require you to wear a mask whether it’s in school or at events,” Bainter told the LDN. “You have to wear a mask and if you don’t wear a mask then you’re asked to leave. If you’re asked to leave and you don’t leave, then it escalates to where charges could be filed because you refused to leave. So, that’s kind of where everything went and there was non-compliance.”
Bainter has stated that the District is looking into what it should be doing in terms of masking and enforcement.
At the stadium where the incident occurred, there are signs posted regarding mask requirements, announcements are also made throughout the events so as to remind attendees to wear their mask and social distance.
The incident comes at a politically-charged time in the country. As the subject of use of force by police officers, masking ordinances and personal freedoms have all been widely discussed and protested. In Logan on Thursday, a small group of people stood in front of LPD holding signs in support of Smith and the “Back the Blue” movement to support police officers.
“This is an unfortunate incident for everyone involved. The incident remains under investigation,” the
LPD said.
