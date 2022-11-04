A Nelsonville woman who led local police on a high-speed chase for about a half hour has been indicted by an Athens County Grand Jury on seven felony charges.
Hannah Warren, 25, was indicted Monday for:
• Grand theft of a motor vehicle (F4)
• Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F4)
• Receiving stolen property (F4)
• Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3)
• Felonious assault (F1)
• Vandalism (F4)
• Felonious assault (F2)
On Oct. 29, Warren allegedly stole a 2017 Nissan SUV belonging to Todd Thompson. According to a police report, this occurred during a traffic stop in Buchtel. The driver of the SUV, Kevin McDonald, was stopped for a rear taillight violation. McDonald had an active warrant.
During the encounter, Warren approached the scene and attempted to make contact with the officer and McDonald. Warren was warned twice to stay away and towards the front of the SUV. While the officer escorted McDonald to the patrol car, Warren “ran into the driver’s seat (of the SUV) and sped off.”
The officer gave pursuit shortly before Warren disappeared. The SUV was spotted on Watkins Street in Nelsonville and the pursuit was picked up by Nelsonville police. The chase ensued for around 30 minutes throughout the city before the SUV eventually crashed into a patrol car and was stopped near a tree.
Warren then fled on foot before being tasered and arrested.
Warren allegedly told officers she had drugs in her backpack. A search allegedly revealed narcotics and syringes, one of which contained methamphetamine.
Arraignment in the case is scheduled to take place on Monday, at 10 a.m. in Athens County Common Pleas Court.
