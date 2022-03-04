ATHENS — In operation for nearly 50 years, My Sister’s Place has served as a safe haven for residents of Athens, Hocking and Vinton counties experiencing intimate partner and interpersonal violence.
The shelter began as a volunteer organization in 1977 using donated spaces but has now grown to a licensed mental health facility with its own accreditation.
The emergency shelter is open to anyone — men, women and children — and according to Executive Director Kelly Madewell, the 11 beds available are nearly always full.
“Folks who are calling our hotline are typically experiencing either physical violence or the threat of it and don’t have anywhere else to stay,” explained Madewell.
My Sister’s Place also offers a wide range of programs including court advocacy and outreach counseling. In order to offer more space, the organization began transitional housing starting back in September 2021. The housing is available for four months and can host up to three families. Families living there have more privacy and independence than in the shelter. Some families remain there in limbo due to difficulties finding housing with HUD vouchers.
Families needing shelter with pets who could also become victims of abuse can partake in the My Sister’s Paws program, which allows the animal to be brought with them and kept on site. Help with kenneling and vet bills can also be obtained. Programs of this kind are fairly rare, according to Madewell, and theirs has been in place for about five years.
While in the shelter, volunteers are able to help survivors find housing and employment as well as assisting them with outreach counseling through the transition and beyond. If cases end up in the court system, advocates can help survivors file for protection orders and victim compensation claims. They are there to walk survivors through the legal process but don’t serve as lawyers.
“I think that for most of us, seeking help for a medical condition isn’t something that we think twice about because there are providers in our community that help us with that,” said Madewell. “We’re just another service that is available for people when they’re going through something.”
The services provided are certainly in need as shown by the full beds. In 2020, cases in Athens County resulted in 66 domestic violence charges and 51 with other charges. 381 of those complaints resulted in no charges being filed.
National statistics from the Center’s for Disease Control show that one in four women and one in seven men will experience severe physical violence from an intimate partner during their lifetime.
Madewell doesn’t believe that this area itself lends to more domestic violence but does say that it can be more difficult for those experiencing poverty, as 22% of Athens County residents are, to remove themselves from potentially dangerous situations due to a lack of resources.
“It’s not that it’s happening to any group of people more or less, it’s that if you don’t have a stable financial situation, you’re just more vulnerable to the effects of abuse,” said Madewell. “People who are being abused that don’t have a stable financial situation are probably going to feel more pressure to stay longer.”
There are times when beds simply aren’t available and families get turned away. My Sister’s Place had turned away about 150 families a year prior to the transitional housing but numbers have since dropped to about 100 families. For the families that do get turned away, there can be referred to to other shelters. However, this is often not the best option for those with jobs in the city or children attending local schools.
“It’s really tough to think about going to a shelter in Marietta. That really doesn’t make sense for a lot of folks,” Madewell said. “I think that oftentimes when people call and we’re full they end up staying home until beds open up.”
Several options are being explored to expand bed space in the shelter. For emergency situations, a local hotel partners with the shelter to provide immediate housing.
One of the goal of My Sister’s Place is to help de-stigmatize asking for help. They are available at their hotline, 1-800-443-3402, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The hotline is staffed by local people who are able to listen and talk callers through the options. Survivors can also reach out via email, info@mspathens.org, or by messaging My Sitser’s Place’s Facebook page.
Those looking to help domestic abuse survivors can contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities. Madewell herself started as a volunteer while attending Ohio University. Volunteer orientations are held twice a year.
The organizations website also lists items that are needed for survivors. Currently, there is a need for plus sized clothing. Donations of clothing and furniture are always appreciated to help those during housing transitions. Two donation dropoffs are held each month and posted on their Facebook page. Anyone looking to donate can call to coordinate a dropoff as well.
