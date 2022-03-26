Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson knows what it means to be a public servant and a leader. She has been serving the citizens of Athens County for more than two decades.
Thompson is one of three female elected county officials in Athens County.
“Most of the meetings I am in I am the only woman,” Thompson said. “It is not uncommon.”
Thompson said her interest in empowering women is something she has embraced as she continues to grow personally and professionally. “We need to grow women, all women, regardless of party affiliation, where you come from or what your story is. I think we need to do a better job. I don’t believe it’s healthy to have male-dominated boards anywhere,” Thompson said.
Thompson was appointed to the Athens County auditor seat in 2000 to fill out an unexpired term. Since that time she was won re-election five times, beginning in 2002 and most recently in 2018. Thompson will seek reelection for a sixth time in the November 2022 General Election.
Before being appointed Thompson had worked as deputy auditor in the Real Estate Division.
“I worked in the (auditor’s) office about four years prior to becoming auditor,” Thompson said. “I worked from 1992 to 1996 and I left in 1996.” Thompson left to raise her child and then returned and sought the appointment in 2000.
“So I did have some experience in the office before and that was incredibly helpful,” Thompson said. “Because being appointed in the fall of 2000 and having to run a campaign in 2002, you don’t have much time.”
Thompson also has served on many boards and committees.
“I served two terms as the Southeast District (County Auditor’s Association) Chair,” Thompson said. “I’m also past president of the County Auditor’s Association and the past president of the Ohio and the Ohio Government Finance Officers Association. I am currently president of the Ohio Council of County Officials... I enjoy leadership, networking opportunities, to figure out how other folks are doing things that might benefit Athens County.”
Thompson said with many of the associations she is a member of you must be nominated by a nominating committee. “I have enjoyed every role I have had pleasure of serving (in) and have certainly learned a lot,” she added.
Thompson has received the Award of Financial Reporting Achievement from GFOA, the Distinguished Auditor’s Award from the CAAO on four separate occasions, and has been recognized by the Auditor of State’s office for Excellence in Financial Accountability and the Ohio Auditor of State Award with Distinction. In 2020, Thompson received the Outstanding Auditor of the Year Award by the CAAO in 2020.
Thompson said Most she is appreciative of the recognitions she has received for her hard work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.