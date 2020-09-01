LOGAN — A female driver was observed swerving on state Route 595 on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 15, when the driver suddenly went off the side of the roadway hitting an embankment which made the vehicle go airborne into a parked semi trailer.
According to a video that has been circulating on social media, the driver was recorded swerving at approximately 11:30 a.m. on that Saturday. The location of the crash, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol report, occurred in Green Township.
The crash was reported at 11:37 a.m. and in the report, minor injuries were suspected to have been present with the driver.
The driver, a 65-year-old female, was traveling northbound on state Route 595. The semi trailer involved in the incident was parked on the right side of the roadway in a private driveway. The 2010 Ford Escape went airborne approximately 50 feet after hitting an embankment, landing inside the semi truck trailer.
The female was transported by Hocking County EMS to the Hocking Valley Hospital located in the City of Logan. The condition of the individual was detailed as a medical emergency.
The individual who was transported to the hospital was wearing their shoulder belt, according to the state patrol report. It also detailed that the female suffered minor injuries.
The 2010 Ford Escape was reported to have damage to the front bumper, grille, hood, windshield, left front fender, left and right side mirror, scraps on the left side and tire damages.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the semi truck trailer was measured at 28 feet single axle. The owner of the trailer, Shelley Rohr, was at the scene when the incident occurred. She advised that the trailer had been parked in the driveway for several years for storage purposes.
The front face of the trailer was broken and both the left and right sides of the semi trailer were damaged.
There were items inside the semi trailer, according to the highway patrol report. Items damaged inside the trailer included a floor sander, antique desk, 24 light fixtures, 12 wooden chairs, six bar stools, a set of metal lockers, a rear van seat, an antique gate, roughly 12 four-by-eight-foot sheets of plywood, approximately 10 four-by-eight-foot sheets of insulation board and a ladder rack.
According to the highway patrol report, the female driver stated that she had blacked out prior to the crash and did not recall anything due to her diabetes. She also advised that she has blacked out before and crashed a vehicle due to the same circumstances.
There was no citation issued due to the crash being a medical related emergency.
The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office was first to arrive at the scene of the crash on Aug. 15. According to Deputy Patrick Ryan, there were multiple people in the area where the incident occurred.
“I saw the vehicle in the back of the trailer… the back window was broken off,” Deputy Ryan told The Logan Daily News.
Ryan explained that he went to check on the female driver to check on her health status. He said there were apparent scraps on her arms and communicated to the deputy that she was a diabetic.
“She was able to answer all [my] questions,” the deputy said. “She was coherent.”
The deputy said when his supervisor arrived on scene, both members of the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office assisted in directing traffic once the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrived at the location to take over the situation.
Aleksei Pavloff is a reporter for the Logan Daily News
