CHAUNCEY — The Village of Chauncey’s all-women city council is striving to leave its mark on the once-thriving mining town.
In the process, Mayor Amy Renner and the five-person council comprised of President Connnaught Cullen, Diana Burritt, Karla Dellinger, Tammy Hawk, and Evelyn Naggy are doing what Cullen calls “representing” the underserved segment of women in Ohio politics.
Renner said she is excited to be part this movement toward positive change in Chauncey.
“It’s been pretty cool to change people’s perspectives as to what government can look like,” she said.
“I’ve served on boards and often times, I’m the only female. I feel it’s a really monumental occasion for the village in many ways, not just that it’s an all-female council, but that makes it special.”
Ohio ranks 39th nationally when it comes to electing women to mayor and council positions across the state’s 237 incorporated communities with populations over 10,000.
According to a recent study released by Rutgers University, that 26.5 percent figure lags behind the national average of women elected to municipal offices of 30.5 percent.
That the all-women council brings it own unique perspective to the table when it comes to identifying and addressing community needs is a given. Included on its list of priorities is economic development through additions that include a brewery-restaurant at the former school building site, solar panel manufacturing company, Baileys Trail mountain bike trail system, playground equipment, sewer system overhaul, and a more friendly zoning code to attract additional development.
“We’re undergoing a big rebranding effort right now,” Renner said. “A lot of people had lost hope that we had maybe missed the boat to find our new purpose beyond our old mining community.
“What people are finding is that we can find our new purpose as a trail town. People are investing more time, pride and money into their properties and it’s exciting to see it happen.”
Just how much the all-women dynamic plays into the cooperative spirit enjoyed by the current council is uncertain. But for whatever reason, members seem more focused on effecting positive change than the community has seen in some time.
“It’s hard to tell if it is personality-driven or gender-driven, but I would say as a whole the attitude has changed a lot,” Renner said. “We have a lot of positive attitudes on council, which makes a really big difference when you are trying to make improvements.
“They see a vision and they really believe that there’s something better for us here and that we can achieve it.”
Cullen, too, said she has noticed a more positive energy and chemistry directing conversations between council members at meetings. Having served with male council counterparts during her three years in office, she believes the change for better has more to do with shared vision than gender differences.
“I don’t know if having an all-women’s council is really a whole lot different,” she said. “At first, everything seemed pretty much the same as in year’s past, but now it seems pretty cordial.
“It’s not like men are totally excluded. Our village administrator, solicitor and fiscal officer are men, and we listen to them when they advise, (but) it’s nice for our voices to be heard. People are talking to each other.
“We really want to effect change in this community because it’s been very economically depressed. We’re wanting to beautify the place and create a better community atmosphere for families and everyone.”
With the unexpected retirement of council member Diana Schoonover on March 16, Chauncey’s all-women council makeup could soon disappear. The council will vote on her replacement at its next scheduled meeting on April 14. If no consensus is reached, Renner will be charged with choosing her replacement.
Regardless the outcome, Cullen said she expects the council’s momentum toward positive change to continue.
“We’ll see if we’re still an all-women council next month,” she said. “We’re having some bemusement about that. I’m very optimistic. We work well together. We get stuff done.”
