GLOUSTER — A local coffee roaster is giving the village of Glouster a much-need economic jolt.
And while Dirty Girl Coffee Co-Owner Jane Cavarozzi loves coffee, she said her thriving business has far more to do with empowering women and growing the once-booming coal town than it does supplying exceptional coffee to the masses.
A native of Columbus, Cavarozzi was formerly a successful operations executive for Athleta and Highlights for Children, to name a few when she decided to take a much-needed break in 2015 to pursue what she intended to be a temporary business project. Instead, the Dirty Girl Coffee venture has become her passion, one that has enabled her to impact the small community in a big way.
“The idea really had nothing to do with coffee,” she said.
“The goal was to understand the economic development ecosystem and try to create positive change in an economically insecure area. Also, I really love coffee and wanted to create a business to have skin in the game when trying to help move the needle in terms of women’s economic progress.
“It is an economically challenged environment with few options for kids growing up in town. With the declining population and buildings literally falling down in the streets, our goal is to provide skill-building opportunities and create venues for small business.”
As Dirty Girl Coffee’s success has grown by leaps and bounds, so too has community followed suit. After building a following at Athens Farmer’s Market with her coffee products, Cavarozzi helped establish Glouster Revitalization Organization to help jumpstart the community.
Projects to that end have included the addition of a park in 2020 and renovation of the local Knights of Pythias building, which, when completed, will provide workspace for aspiring entrepreneurs to run businesses in a shared environment.
There will also be dedicated space for area children to access internet services to complete their homework in a place other than the family car, which many students without home internet access do, using the public library’s services after hours.
Glouster First Friday events held in May, June, July, and August are another example of Cavarozzi’s vision to grow the community through shared experiences. These social events include food vending trucks and live music.
Such outreach efforts represent but a small portion of her vision for the community, however. She and her wife, Kara Tripp, envision their coffee-roasting business as a vehicle to furthering equality for women both locally and abroad.
Their hope is that the opening of Dirty Girl Coffee facility slated for fall of 2022 will generate further economic opportunities within the community.
“Our projects are really starting to come to fruition, which is super fun,” Cavarozzi said.
“We’re working to move the needle in terms of women’s economic progress and equity, which translates into a lot of things.
“We’re partnering with other nonprofits to create employment opportunities that will literally revolutionize our town. We’re beginning to facilitate some of the connections we’ve needed from the beginning to form an approach to make things better.”
