Eye-popping booth graphics and uniquely memorable food offerings.
"These are perhaps the most essential requisites to becoming a quintessential food vender," said Sharon Fulton, owner of Fulton Concessions in Athens.
“I love to be different,” Fulton said. “People come to our booth just to see what I have every year. That’s the key, having a different menu, good food at a good price and being clean.
“With the booths, you have to get noticed. Every one of my booths gets noticed.”
A fixture in the community for more than 20 years, Fulton’s mobile food stable includes three booths — Jack’s Hog Jaws Texas BBQ (named for Fulton’s husband, Jack), Dogs Gone Wilder, Dogs Gone Wilder Too, and Athenian Wrapsody, a mobile food truck trolley that serves some of the most unique specialty food items around.
Seasoned with zesty homemade sauces made by Fulton from scratch, these unique offerings draw visitors from far and wide while satisfying the appetites of locals at fairs and employee appreciation events in and around Athens.
The business has grown by leaps and bounds since the Fultons decided to expand their operation more than 20 years ago following a plant closure that left Fulton hungry for another business opportunity. Expanding on their part-time vending business has proven a most fruitful and fulfilling venture, she said.
Additionally, the family has added another appetizing element to its food preparation menu. Wood Road Deer Processing and Smoke House, a side business unrelated the catering venture, prepares an array of novelty venison offerings that include deer bacon, bologna, summer sausage, jerky, snack sticks, and other delectables too varied to mention.
“I stay busy,” Fulton said. “We run the smokehouse in the fall and winter and concessions in spring and summer. Unfortunately, we have had to turn down some events.
“I never dreamed I would be this person cooking and making food and being good at it. But it has worked out well for us. I can’t complain a bit.”
All five Fulton children have worked in the family business, learning both life and business lessons while allowing the family to cover more events simultaneously with its four booths.
While being her own boss has brought Fulton her own unique set of challenges as a mother and business strategist, she says the benefits it has afforded her are well worth the tradeoff involved.
“It’s good to have that freedom when your family needs you,” she said.
“I can pick and choose where I go and when I do it without feeling guilty about asking permission from my boss to go watch my kid’s baseball game.”
Another unanticipated bonus the business has afforded the family has been the countless friendships it has fostered along the way. From longtime friends stepping up to lend a hand to repeat customers becoming welcomed guests, the social benefits have added yet another portion to the mix.
“We’re very fortunate to have good friends and family members who step up and help us,” Fulton said.
“We’ve had people (customers) coming to us for 25 years. They aren’t customers, they’re friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.