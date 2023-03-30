About hundred people gathered Saturday on Court Street with signs and bullhorns. The protesters called for a boycott of Artifacts Gallery, a longtime business located in uptown Athens and rallied for local support of transgender people. Organizers said the protest was created in response to several transphobic messages posted on the door of Artifacts and for owner Amy Mangano’s unkind treatment of trans people. The rally started at Artifacts, at the corner of West State and Court streets, then moved to the courthouse.
Supporters of women's rights and an Athens business owner plan to hold a peaceful demonstration at 4:30 p.m. March 31 on the steps of the Athens County Courthouse, in Athens.
The demonstration is hosted by the U.S. chapter of Women’s Declaration International.
A few blocks away, Athenians for Bodily Autonomy is planning to protest anti-transgender signage on the door and windows of Artifacts Gallery. The protest also is being held at 4:30 p.m. March 31.
Artifacts Gallery has signs in the windows that say “Humans Can’t Change Sex” and “Say no to men in women’s sports” as well as “Say no to men in women’s prisons.”
These signs surround another sign that says “Women and girls need to support the Declaration On Women’s Sex Based Rights.”
ABA is a grassroots coalition defending bodily autonomy for all in Athens County. This advocacy group is trans-inclusive and espouses reproductive freedom.
“Our goal for this protest specifically is to encourage the moms in town for OU Mom’s weekend not to shop at Artifacts and display trans joy,” Athenians for Bodily Autonomy spokesperson Ari Faber said.
Amy Mangano is Artifacts’s current owner.
“While everyone is welcome in my store, I stand firmly in support of women’s sex-based rights,” she said in a press release for the Women’s Declaration International protest. “As far as I know, I am within my rights under the First Amendment of the Constitution to say so, including by posting signage to that effect in my storefront.”
In a previous story, ABA spokesperson Ari Faber said the protestors’ main goal is for Artifacts Gallery business to change owners.
“Long term, we would like to see Amy sell the business,” Faber said. “We’re still brainstorming how to accomplish this.”
Mangano has the right to express her commitment to sex-based rights, according to Kara Dansky, president of the U.S. chapter of Women’s Declaration International and a former resident of Athens.
“Article 4 of the Declaration on Women’s Sex-Based Rights reaffirms women’s rights to freedom of opinion and freedom of expression,” she said. “Amy has the same right as every woman in the world and every American to express her commitment to women’s sex-based rights. In 2023, any objection to women’s rights should be seen as the hatred, contempt and desire to control women that it is.”
Friday is Transgender Day of Visibility, an international event on March 31 dedicated to recognizing the resilience and accomplishments of the transgender community.
