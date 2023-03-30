Rally

About hundred people gathered Saturday on Court Street with signs and bullhorns. The protesters called for a boycott of Artifacts Gallery, a longtime business located in uptown Athens and rallied for local support of transgender people. Organizers said the protest was created in response to several transphobic messages posted on the door of Artifacts and for owner Amy Mangano’s unkind treatment of trans people. The rally started at Artifacts, at the corner of West State and Court streets, then moved to the courthouse.

 Messenger Photo by John Halley

Supporters of women's rights and an Athens business owner plan to hold a peaceful demonstration at 4:30 p.m. March 31 on the steps of the Athens County Courthouse, in Athens.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.