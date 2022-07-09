MARIETTA — A landslide repair project starting Monday in Athens County is among dozens of ODOT projects underway to address landslides and rockslides in Ohio’s Appalachian counties.
Last year, Governor Mike DeWine and ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks allocated $35 million in federal funding to proactively address landslides and rockslides in eastern and southern Ohio to prevent them from worsening and becoming a safety issue.
“This proactive approach is a wise investment in the safety of our roads. By fixing these slips now instead of waiting for them to get worse, Ohio drivers and emergency personnel will face fewer road closures and detours in the future. Safer travel in Ohio is always our goal,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.
The Athens County project is taking place on State Route 329, between Sharps Run Road (Township Road 231) and Tabler Road (Township Road 232A). One lane will be closed. Traffic will be maintained with temporary signals. The estimated project completion date is November 1.
“Southeastern Ohio is prone to these types of hazards and this effort allows us to minimize the cost and inconvenience to addressing them,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.
The projects are funded as part of the $333.4 million Ohio received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
