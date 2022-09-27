Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery Board of Directors, along with representatives from Hoon Inc. and RVC Architects, hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the museum's future home on Columbus Road. The building is currently undergoing renovations.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held recently at the Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery's future facility.
Hoon Inc. will renovate the museum’s future home at 67 Columbus Road, Athens.
The groundbreaking included the museum's board of directors and representatives from Hoon and RVC Architects, according to a press release.
The museum’s “Growing the Future” Capital Campaign has raised approximately 80% of the funds needed to renovate the building and install interactive exhibits for learners of all ages. Both floors of the newly remodeled building will be accessible via a lift.
The renovations also include accessible restrooms, new windows, flooring, electrical and plumbing.
In the interim, the museum has been operating as a “pop-up” museum, traveling throughout southeast Ohio with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) programs for families, school field trips and at local events.
“We’re delighted to be at this point and look forward to welcoming the community into our very own building,” said Executive Director Jen Parsons.
Board of Directors co-President, Sara Hartman, added, “This would not be possible without the support of our many generous donors, our amazing campaign committee, and the entire community. Thank you all!”
