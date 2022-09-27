Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery groundbreaking

Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery Board of Directors, along with representatives from Hoon Inc. and RVC Architects, hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the museum's future home on Columbus Road. The building is currently undergoing renovations.

 Submitted photo

A groundbreaking ceremony was held recently at the Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery's future facility.

