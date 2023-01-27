That was the name of the game at this Post Fermentation Workshop held Tuesday at Athens County’s own Pleasant Hill Vineyard on Pleasant Hill Road.
This event wasn’t a regular amateur wine tasting event, where participants gather to drink large amounts of wine for a nominal fee. This event was quite the opposite.
This group of professional wine makers was there to learn from Todd Steiner (in the back, standing against the bar). He is the head enologist at The Ohio State University. Enology is the study of wine. There were four glasses placed in front of every partaker. A small amount of a specific wine was poured into a glass. Todd would ask everyone to sniff the wine for the bouquet, then, hold it up to the light to check the color and the density. After that, a small amount of wine was tasted. And then, (this is where the professionals and the amateur wine tasters are different) the remainder of the wine was discarded in a small bucket in the middle of the table.
Every student in this wine school paid close attention to this expert from OSU, as they wanted to improve their own winemaking skills. The students already possessed a great deal of winemaking knowledge before coming into the class. They were using advanced wine terminology during their interaction with Steiner. The class members asked many technical questions and Steiner asked the class questions about wine that they had made in the past.
The workshop used a scientific approach to winemaking as well as an individual aesthetic approach. The event was held at the picturesque Pleasant Hill Vineyard just off of Route 33 East. Grape vineyards and rolling hills are visible from the outdoor deck of the tasting room. The establishment is open to the public Wednesday through Saturday for food and drink.
