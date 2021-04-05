Many people in our region have already seen a sneak peek of the new PBS documentary Hemingway, thanks to partnerships between several libraries and WOUB Public Media. WOUB conducted virtual screenings of a short excerpt of the documentary film series for library patrons. The series produced by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick began Monday on WOUB HD 20.1/44.1 at 8 p.m.
“Ernest Hemingway and his writings are something many devoted library patrons are very interested in,” said WOUB Community Engagement Manager Cheri Russo. “So, we were happy to provide them with a preview of the documentary and in some cases hold a question-and-answer session afterward with Hemingway experts.”
The screenings were held over the last couple of weeks on Zoom with the Holmes County District Public Library, the Tuscarawas County Public Library System, and the Muskingum County Library System.
Kent State University English Professor Robert Trogdon spoke with attendees after the screening in Tuscarawas County. Trogdon is a scholar of 20th Century American Literature and Textual Editing. He has published extensively on the works of Hemingway. Currently, Trogdon is serving as an editor on the Letters of Ernest Hemingway (Cambridge University Press).
Hemingway is a three-part, six-hour documentary which examines the visionary work and the turbulent life of Ernest Hemingway, one of the greatest and most influential writers America has ever produced. Interweaving his eventful biography — a life lived at the ultimately treacherous nexus of art, fame, and celebrity — with carefully selected excerpts from his iconic short stories, novels, and non-fiction, the series reveals the brilliant, ambitious, charismatic, and complicated man behind the myth, and the art he created.
