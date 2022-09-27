NELSONVILLE – Sycamore Sessions (formerly the Gladden House Sessions) returns this week for a seventh season. Season seven features 13 stripped down performances from regional and national musical artists filmed during the 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival. Performances will be exclusively published on WOUB’s culture page every Tuesday and Friday starting Sept. 27 through Nov. 8.
Presented by the Nelsonville Music Festival in collaboration with WOUB Public Media and the Ohio University Scripps College of Communication’s School of Media Arts and Studies, the performances were recorded and produced by Media Arts and Studies students under the supervision of Host and Director Josh Antonuccio and Associate Producers – Director of Photography Andie Walla (media arts and studies associate professor of instruction), Audio Supervisor Adam Rich (WOUB), and WOUB’s Arts and Culture Editor Emily Votaw.
The Sycamore Sessions take their name from the sycamore trees whose branches lent a dense canopy over the festival’s Creekside Stage, located at the northernmost point of the wooded Snow Fork Event Center. The production team sang the praises of the new setting.
“We are excited to be able to showcase a lineup of phenomenal artists from the new Snow Fork location for the Nelsonville Music Festival,” Antonuccio said in a news release. “The Creekside stage is nestled in a lush forest area of the site and we were able to capture these performances and interviews in a new magical setting.”
“The Creekside Stage will transport our viewers to the magical space for an intimate viewing experience of the performances,” said Walla. “Plus, we've really stepped up our production values this year and will be delivering a high–quality product that will really give the audience something to be captivated with!”
In addition to the new setting, the roster of participating musicians this year is another reason for excitement.
“I’m looking forward to sharing such a unique range of musical experiences with WOUB’s audiences over the course of these next seven weeks,” said Votaw. “We’ve got sets from everyone from Tré Burt – one of the last artists signed by John Prine to Oh Boy Records; to Nelsonville Music Festival mainstay and cult–status singer–songwriter Michael Hurley, all the way to Appalachian surf rockers The D–Rays! It’s going to be a great season.”
