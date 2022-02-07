The premiere of WOUB’s documentary “Our Home: Chillicothe”, the eighth in the “Our Town” series, has been postponed due to staffing and safety issues caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was originally scheduled for March 27 at the Majestic Theatre but will now be rescheduled for this fall.
The film examines the history of Chillicothe as the first and third capital of the state of Ohio as well as its presence on the State of Ohio seal with a circular coat of arms that depicts a Chillicothe sunrise.
Other aspects of the documentary include the following: how it is home to the oldest newspaper west of the Allegheny Mountains; the influence of the paper-making industry; how World War I contributed to the city’s growth and its notable residents like librarian Burton Stevenson who created an immense library system for Camp Sherman and later founded the American Library in Paris; Commander Henry Walke, a prominent naval captain and artist; Oliver Anderson, a free man of color who was kidnapped from his Chillicothe home by southern slave catchers; and Former U.S. First Lady Lucy Webb Hayes, who was the first First Lady to have a college degree.
“We are saddened to have to postpone this premiere screening again because we know how excited people are to see the film,” said WOUB General Manager Mark Brewer. “But navigating the wide range of issues that have come up to premiere this film while keeping staff and community members safe during a pandemic have been difficult, and unfortunately we need to reschedule.”
WOUB will be rescheduling the broadcast premiere of the program as well.
“We want the people in Chillicothe to be the first to see the film at a premiere screening event,” said Brewer. “So, we will wait to air the film on television as well.”
The regional Emmy Award winning series, designed to highlight the spirit and history of small Appalachian Ohio communities, has looked at the communities of Morgan County, Jackson, Gallipolis, Lancaster, Nelsonville, Athens and Pomeroy. The episodes can be viewed on WOUB’s website.
