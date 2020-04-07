WOUB Public Media continues its YouTube release of locally-produced documentaries this week, as Ohioans are staying at home and following the directive of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Doctor Amy Acton to fight the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, April 10 at 8 p.m., WOUB is releasing Our Town: Jackson.
The documentaries will remain posted on YouTube for one week after their release.
“We’ve been so excited to see so many people show up virtually to watch the YouTube premieres of Our Town: Athens and The 8th Wonder: The Waterloo Wonders,” said WOUB Producer/Director Evan Shaw. “It’s great for WOUB to be able to provide this unique way to learn about local history at a time when history is being made, and we’re all being asked to stay home and find new ways to entertain ourselves.”
The hour-long Our Town: Jackson documentary covers many historical elements including stories about the early native inhabitants of the area, the salt springs, the immigration of the Welsh, the major influences of the iron industry, Morgan’s Raid and much more.
“Our Town: Jackson holds a special place in my heart. In fact, Jackson’s Welsh heritage remains one of my favorite subjects covered while producing the Our Town series over the past seven years,” said Shaw. “I absolutely love how Jackson has continued to embrace its heritage and pass it on to their future generations.”
“We are tremendously proud of the high-quality local documentaries WOUB has produced over the years and the value they bring showcasing the proud history of the region we serve,” said WOUB General Manager Mark Brewer. “In times like these, looking back at our history, learning from it and seeing the resilience of those who came before us can be tremendously inspirational and provide much needed hope.”
About Our Town
Our Town is a historical documentary series produced by WOUB Public Media and the Barbara Geralds Institute for Storytelling and Social Impact which aims to tell the unique creation stories of communities in the Appalachian region. Through the telling of this history, Our Town is building the collective story of the Appalachian region and developing an incredible sense of place and purpose to inspire residents to continue building on the past to create a stronger future.
