WOUB Public Media continues its YouTube release of locally-produced documentaries this week, as Ohioans are staying at home and following the directive of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Doctor Amy Acton to fight the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, May 15 at 8 p.m., WOUB is releasing The Sky Has Fallen. The documentaries will remain posted on YouTube for one week after their release.
“We thought this documentary would be very timely to release since it examines the turbulent spring of 1970 in Athens and at Ohio University,” said WOUB Community Engagement Manager Cheri Russo. “As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the May 4, 1970 massacre at Kent State University, we thought people in the region would be interested in learning about the impact that event had in southeast Ohio.”
Produced in 2005, the hour-long The Sky Has Fallen won a Best Documentary award from the Ohio Associated Press Broadcasters. It chronicles student demonstrations and other events at Ohio University and the surrounding area in the late 1960s through the Spring of 1970, when then Ohio University President Claude Sowle was forced to close the university due to the escalation of violent protests after the Kent State shootings. The 1960s ended in clouds of tear gas over Ohio University and uptown Athens. Some who lived through that turbulent time - townspeople, students, and faculty - remember how we got there and how it changed our lives.
“In this time of remembrance of May 4, we are proud that WOUB is able to provide this unique way to learn about local history,” said WOUB General Manager Mark Brewer. “We are glad to be a resource for quality local entertainment."
