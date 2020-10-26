Families and children in the region had the opportunity to explore STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) with facilitators from WOUB Public Media’s Learning Lab. The Ready, Jet, Go Virtual Family Learning was held over the last couple of weeks. It was free to families and made possible by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
“The program was geared toward children with an interest in science and space,” said WOUB Educational Services Manager Deborah Brewer. “Families received packets of resources, food for space-themed snacks and a Kindle Fire 7 preloaded with videos apps and games.”
WOUB partnered with Head Start programs in Guernsey, Monroe, Noble, Athens, Hocking and Perry Counties to offer the program. The series of workshops engaged families in hands-on learning utilizing PBS KIDS media. They were designed for families with children ages 3-8, but all ages could participate. The workshops used guided play to introduce both kids and grown-ups to exciting digital and tangible tools that are designed to support the development of science inquiry and engineering design practices. They aimed to foster collaboration, communication and fun among family members while supporting grown-up’s confidence and comfort to support their children’s learning.
Erin Rousch’s children participated in the program. She was thrilled that all three of her children could participate and learn.
“I felt like there was something for everyone with the ages of my kids ranging from 12 to three,” said Rousch. “My 12-year-old enjoyed the STEM/construction tasks the most, my three-year-old enjoyed the cooking portions and videos, and my eight-year-old enjoyed everything and really liked being able to participate and talk through Zoom.”
“We were very excited to bring this workshop series to the region because we know that when families explore and play together great learning happens,” said Brewer. “Facilitators were there to support the experience by pointing out STEM learning as it was happening and provide grown-ups with experiences and tools that they can use to support their children’s learning throughout the series and beyond.”
