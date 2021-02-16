WOUB Public Media will kick off its 2021 WOUB Wednesday Series with Katie Meyers on Feb. 24.
WOUB Wednesdays is a program that gives former WOUB students the opportunity to conduct a virtual conversation with current students and talk about their career experiences. Meyers worked at WOUB from 2006 to 2010 while she was a journalism student at Ohio University and is now a producer at WPIX 11 in New York City. She produces the news and lifestyle hour of the morning show.
“We are very excited to bring back WOUB Wednesdays, as a way to provide students with the opportunity to talk with industry professionals virtually,” WOUB Student Professional Development and Production Services Manager Michael Rodriguez said. “Katie was an amazing student when she worked at WOUB and used that experience to launch an amazing career in television.”
Meyers will talk to students about her career since graduating from Ohio University in 2010 and the lessons she has learned about how to be successful. Prior to joining the PIX11 team, Meyers spent six years in Texas as the Executive Producer of both KPRC 2’s Houston Life and KSAT 12’s SA Live. She’s also produced newscasts at both WJW and WOIO in Cleveland, Ohio, and interned at NBC’s TODAY in college.
“Each week from the end of February to the middle of April, we will have a different former WOUB student scheduled to talk with current students,” said WOUB Community Engagement Manager Cheri Russo. “The former students are excited to share what they have learned out in the industry with current students at WOUB.”
Other scheduled WOUB Wednesday speakers include: University of Michigan Wolverines Play-by-Play Announcer Brian Boesch, Baltimore Ravens Director of Social Media Garrett Downing, TNT Basketball Sideline Reporter Allie LaForce, Miss Universe Organization President Paula Shugart, Hollywood Celebrity Photographer Stephen Busken, WHIO TV Morning Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini and PBS A Capitol Fourth and National Memorial Day Concert Director Paul Miller. The final WOUB Wednesday will be held on April 14. It will be a virtual panel discussion examining the state of the broadcast industry during these trying times. Several former WOUB students will be on hand to talk about the issues and hear from current students about their experiences and questions.
The virtual discussions will be held each Wednesday evening at 7:15 p.m. and are open to all current and former WOUB students as well as WOUB staff. Those interested can register at https://bit.ly/ZoomWOUBWednesday Registration is required for each week’s session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.