ATHENS, OH – WOUB Public Media releases its final free YouTube release of locally-produced documentaries this week to provide quality local entertainment people can enjoy at home as Ohioans fight the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, June 12 at 8 p.m., WOUB is releasing Realistically Ever After: A Turn It Gold Movement. The documentary will remain posted on YouTube for one week after its release.
The documentary focuses on the efforts of the Dina family of Texas as they partner with schools, athletic teams and community members to communicate the hard facts of childhood cancer and increase funding for research.
After their young son Charlie Dina traded his childhood for chemotherapy, a cocktail of drugs that saved his life, he and his family still live with the late effects of cancer and treatment. As a result, they are committed to raising awareness and funds for research, and they have approached their mission in a unique way – through youth and sports.
The documentary tells their story and the story of the fight to raise awareness of childhood cancer and to raise funds for childhood cancer research.
“The film illustrates how brave individuals inspire others and bold action creates change,” says Dr. Lynn Harter, one of the film’s producer/directors and the main driving-force behind the documentary. “One individual I am remembering as I view the film this week is Andrew Bianco. Andrew passed away on June 9, 2019. He lived with rhabdomyosarcoma for one year before his death. His wit, curiosity, and irreverence continue to inspire me and countless others. His legacy is a reminder that a well-lived life is not measured by years.”
The film, produced and directed by Harter, Stephanie Pangborn and Evan Shaw, was a creation of the Barbara Geralds Institute for Storytelling and Public Impact in the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University with support from WOUB Public Media.
