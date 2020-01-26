MARIETTA, OH — Anthony Armor, of The Plains, was among 56 students in the Fall 2019 graduating class from Washington State Community College. The College granted 56 students a total of 45 degrees and 25 certificates.
For more than 48 years, Washington State Community College has fueled the community’s future through education. We work to make a positive impact by providing opportunities for growth. Whether you are a recent high school graduate or an adult student looking to enrich your life, we cultivate pathways to guide you toward future growth. Be inspired. Be WSCC. For more information about Washington State Community College, visit www.wscc.edu or call 740-374-8716.
