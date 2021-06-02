A world famous a capella group will be in Athens on Saturday for a benefit concert at the Zenner House.
The Athens Photographic Project (APP) and The Yale Whiffenpoofs will be hosting the outdoor benefit concert, featuring America’s oldest collegiate a cappella group, The Whiffenpoofs’ and Athens native Derek DeMel.
Concert proceeds support APP’s new social enterprise program and the Whiffenpoofs’ upcoming album. APP products will be for sale the night of the event.
The event will take place Friday, June, 4, at 6:30 p.m. at The Zenner House, 30 Utah Place, Athens. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.whiffenpoofs.com/athens.
Dr. May’s Thai Kitchen will be selling food from 6-8 p.m.
Founded in 1909, the Yale Whiffenpoofs, a non-profit organization, is the oldest collegiate a cappella group in the country. Today, the group has become one of Yale’s most celebrated traditions.
Singing a mixture of old Yale tunes, jazz standards, and other hits from across the decades, the Whiffenpoofs perform more than 200 concerts across six continents each year.
Athens Photo Project is a community of artists dedicated to using photography as a tool for self-expression, personal growth and social change. APP was founded in 2000 by photographer and mental health advocate Elise Sanford in response to the marginalization and stigma she felt followed individuals into the community after the deinstitutionalization of state hospitals such as the Athens Mental Health Center (previously known as the Athens Asylum).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.