In April, Joe Burrow, Heisman Trophy winner and Athens High School Graduate, was the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft, selected by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Prior to his draft, Burrow was quarterback for The Louisiana State University, leading them to a National Championship victory season
It was one of the greatest stretches of football in NCAA history for Burrow, with 60 touchdown passes throughout the season at LSU.
The draft was originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but was hosted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Burrow sat between his parents on the couch, Robin on his right and Jimmy on his left, as the family was shown in their house in The Plains in front of a national audience. Burrow sported a ‘740’ shirt to represent Athens County’s area code.
The Bengals, who received the first pick after a 2-14 2019 season, selected Burrow.
Burrow appeared on ABC/ESPN with Suzy Kolber, who asked him what he would have said a year ago if someone told him he would be the first pick.
“I would have told you you were crazy,” Burrow answered. “I knew I was going to have a really good season because I knew we had really good players coming back. I had great coaches. We were going to work really, really hard to do it, but to jump up to No. 1 overall is crazy to me. But it’s a dream come true.”
As a Bengal, Burrow played in 10 games in 2020 before suffering injuries to his knee. Burrow has since had successful surgery and is completing rehabilitation.
Most recently, Burrow uploaded a video to Twitter of him tenderly walking on his injured knee, expressing hope he will return to the game soon.
Burrow is the pride of Athens and The Plains. He starred with the Bulldogs during the 2012-2014 seasons, accounting for 185 touchdowns. He led Athens to a 37-4 record in those seasons, including the only eight playoffs wins in program history.
Burrow won the Associated Press Mr. Football award — still the only player from the Southeast District to win it — after his senior year. The Bulldogs advanced to the Division III state championship game, within five points of a state title. Athens’ 861 points scored that season is still an Ohio High School Athletic Association record.
