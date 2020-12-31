As 2020 dawned, the attention of Athens County’s residents turned towards New Orleans, where local favorite Joe Burrow finished his college football career by winning the College Football National Championship with Louisiana State University.
Burrow, originally of The Plains, completed the perfect 15-0 season as quarterback for LSU, helping to clinch the 42-25 victory in the Championship over the Clemson Tigers. For Burrow, it was another highlight in a grand season where he had already won the 2019 Heisman Trophy.
All season long much has been written and discussed about how much the Tigers’ 2019 season seemed to mirror Athens’ 2014 season when Burrow was setting records playing for the Bulldogs.
Athens rolled the competition that year, with Burrow throwing 63 touchdown passes to just two interceptions. Burrow won the Mr. Football award as the best player in Ohio, and Athens advanced all the way to the state championship game.
The Bulldogs’ high-flying offense was on display inside Ohio Stadium in Columbus that Thursday night back in 2014, but Athens would ultimately end up on the wrong end of a 56-52 shootout against Toledo Central Catholic.
The second place finish was not repeated in 2020 for Burrow.
Burrow completed 31 of 49 passes for 463 yards, five touchdowns against zero interceptions. He rushed for 58 yards and another touchdown, giving him 521 yards of offense against a Clemson team that came in undefeated as defending national champions.
On the biggest stage college football had to offer, Burrow again was the brightest star.
During his post-game interview, Burrow told ESPN that the win was not just a win for him, but for the whole Burrow family.
“My dad won a Grey Cup in Canada, but there’s kind of this Burrow curse,” Burrow told ESPN’s Maria Taylor. “My brother lost a national championship. My dad lost a couple Grey Cups. I lost a state championship. Both my brother’s lost state championships. This is kind of our first one, so this is super special.”
The National Championship fuelled more interest in the player who was “just a kid from Southeast Ohio.” Burrow used his national spotlight to shine on Athens County.
Following his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech in December, during which Burrow spoke of those living in impoverished areas of Athens County, the Athens County Food Pantry saw a boon of donations.
In early January it was reported that $500,000 had been donated to the Athens County Food Pantry fundraiser spurred by Burrow’s speech.
The money came in through thousands of individual and group donations from across the country.
This was a supreme benefit to the Food Pantry, as Athens County is the poorest in Ohio, and Nelsonville was named by U.S. Census data as the second-highest overall poverty rate in the state, at 36.5 percent. First in the state is East Cleveland, at 38.9 percent.
The county itself has an over 30 percent poverty rate, with the other lowest poverty counties stretched across Southeast Ohio.
Food insecurity is widespread across Athens County, in fact, according to Jean Demosky, director of Athens County Job and Family Services, for every five residents in Athens County, one is food insecure.
The Athens County Food Pantry works to combat this issue.
The fundraiser inspired by Burrow’s speech was started by Athens native Will Drabold, and accumulated over $150,000 in the first two days. By January, it was at a half million. At $0.50 a meal, the funding is providing thousands of meals for local residents.
The Food Pantry is always seeking volunteers, ideally those who can volunteer for a set period of time, such as one shift a week for a month. Families and individuals needing food aid can call the food line, 1-800-338-4484, and find resources through the United Appeal for Athens County 2-1-1 online listings.
