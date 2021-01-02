In March, Athens County saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19. The Athens City-County Health Department announced the diagnosis on March 26.
The announcement came a day after Ohio University announced that a student was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 24. The student developed symptoms while studying abroad and was tested upon returning to Athens.
The OU student self-isolated briefly in Athens while awaiting the test results and then returned to their county of residence to self-quarantine with family support.
“As we continue through the COVID-19 outbreak, we encourage the public to help us slow the movement of the virus,” the announcement from the Health Department said at the time.
At that time, 867 confirmed cases and 15 deaths were confirmed in Ohio. Nationally, there were 79,082 cases and 1,143 deaths.
Shortly before the first case was confirmed, Ohio University announced the expansion of its spring break and the plan to switch to virtual instruction through at least March 30.
No less than a week after the first case was confirmed, Athens County saw its first COVID-19 related death on March 30.
The deceased was a man, aged 60-69, with an onset date of March 23. He was hospitalized prior to death.
“It’s tragic,” Dr. James Gaskell, Athens City-County Health Commissioner said at the time. “We send our sympathies and prayers to the family.”
That same week, a total of three COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county.
