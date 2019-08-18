150 years of rail in Nelsonville

Note: This story appears in the Sunday, Aug. 18 newspaper on Page A1.
NELSONVILLE — What began as a simple railroad track connecting Southeast Ohio to Columbus is now a rail line in Nelsonville with 150 years of history.
The local track is still in use as the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway. On Saturday, railway officials and train aficionados alike enjoyed a “Golden Spike” celebration honoring the sesquicentennial. The event at the depot featured historical reenactors from the 7th Ohio Volunteer Infantry.
In 1859, a railroad track was laid between Athens and Columbus, owned by the Mineral Railroad, and was eventually extended through Nelsonville.
The Hocking Valley Railway operated over 880 miles of track, carrying mostly freight from the rural mines into the city, as well as some passengers. Much of the line remains intact, though the scenic railway operates around 11 miles of the track today.
Jeff Reams, marketing director of HVSR, said that the railway’s current goal is to preserve the area’s history.
At the golden spike celebration, the scenic railway showcased two of its locomotives on the tracks, including a 99-year-old steam locomotive.
Tom O’Grady, outgoing director of the Southeast Ohio History Center, offered a few words on the importance of the HVSR’s historic preservation work, as well as the history of rail in the area.
“The work (settlers) did and the resources they harvested helped build the rest of Ohio and a good deal of the Midwest,” O’Grady said. “Railroad building began in Southeast Ohio in the 1850s, connecting Chillicothe and Marietta and passing through the town of Athens, first known as Middletown in 1797 because of its halfway distance between those two larger settlements.”
He noted that the demand for energy caused the need for a north-south railroad, and in the 1850s, that railroad was built, connecting coal fields with the Hocking River and the Great Lakes.
“The Hocking Valley Railroad hauled coal for decades through towns like Logan, Lancaster, Columbus,” O’Grady said. “It also passed through small villages like Rockbridge, Lockville, Groveport, Olentangy and Rising Sun, Ohio ... The material resources hauled by this railroad helped build this nation.”
The scenic railway has been a tourist attraction in Nelsonville its founding, drawing families and enthusiasts from around the country. The railway is almost entirely operated by volunteers, with a single paid employee who maintains all 11 miles of track and the trains.
O’Grady noted that the HVSR has been an important staple of preservation in the Nelsonville community, echoing the work others have carried out throughout the area to protect the heritage many have, but have been unable to maintain.
“The counties of Southeast Ohio are interconnected in their common history and by transportation links that have helped them grow and prosper,” he said. “Sadly, we’re watching much of that heritage slip away. Here in Nelsonville, people have come together to repair and reuse Stuart’s Opera House. Others are protecting the historic American Legion building. Reinvestments continue to be made on the public square ... these efforts are helping revitalize Nelsonville and strengthen the foundation of the community.”
To conclude the ceremony, soldiers from the 7th Ohio Volunteer Cavalry ceremoniously brought a lockbox containing a single spike to the tracks, where HVSR President Chris Hartley used a rail spike driver to pound the spike into the tracks.
