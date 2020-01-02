STEWART — Federal Hocking Local School District experienced a great deal of change during 2019, from administration to facilities.
In April, David Hanning was hired to replace Doc George Wood as superintendent of the district, leaving his position as principal of Athens High School to fill the spot. Wood announced his retirement after serving over 20 years with the district, but is sticking around for two years as a part-time district consultant to help with Hanning’s transition.
Hanning started in the position on Aug. 1, and the Federal Hocking School Board approved a three-year contract with a base salary of $115,000 annually.
Hanning’s local roots helped earn him the position, and sweetened the deal for him. The local educator has family roots that go back several generations. He also worked side-by-side with Federal Hocking high school principal Cliff Bonner on educational initiatives — those initiatives also appealed to Hanning when considering the position.
“What really appeals to me about (Federal Hocking) are initiatives they’ve put in place,” Hanning told The Messenger in April. “They’ve demonstrated a commitment to all students that’s second to none.”
The transition went smoothly, especially with Doc Wood on hand as a consultant. Wood complimented Hanning’s administrative and educational experience, as well as his compatibility with the district.
“The community was pretty clear about that,” Wood said. “We’re not looking for a change agent.”
Wood was still superintendent for a major project unveiling this summer, however. In July, the district flipped the switch on a new solar energy system on the middle school and high school.
Former Gov. Ted Strickland was among the featured guests for the completed project, which included 1,968 solar panels all installed by Third Sun Solar.
According to Geoff Greenfield, president and co-founder of the Athens-based energy company, the Federal Hocking array is now the largest rooftop system in Athens County.
The panels are expected to offset more than two-thirds of the school’s energy usage and save the district an estimated $20,000 per year on energy costs, according to data provided by Third Sun Solar. The array can eliminate 583 metric tons of carbon emissions each year, the equivalent of the annual energy usage of 70 homes.
Wood called the project a “long-term goal” of his, dating back to his days as high school principal in the district. He advocated for the project to help the district be financially efficient, as well as for use in educating students.
The solar array at Federal Hocking is actually owned by the Foundation Renewable Energy Company (FREC). The school district paid $400,000 toward the project and will have the option in future years to buy the system outright. In the meantime, the district will pay FREC for the energy produced by the panels, which officials said will be cheaper per kilowatt/hour than the public utility rate.
The statistics and data from Federal Hocking’s solar energy system is available on the district’s website. The data includes carbon dioxide emissions saved, the equivalent of trees planted, current power generated, energy generated today, energy generated this month and lifetime energy generated.
Energy not used by the school produced through the solar array enters the power grid and is used in other businesses or homes. This allows owners of solar energy systems to be credited for the electricity added to the grid — that is, if the panels produce more power than the school can use, the energy will be sent to other sites and count as a detraction on the district’s energy bill.
