As the year started to get its feet under itself, so did the Athens City School Board and administration as levy funds allowed the district’s Master Facilities Plan to jump into motion.
In February, the board began discussing aspects of the new buildings, gathering community input on the designs to ensure the schools will serve the community well.
Here again is the approved facilities plan, with the latest time-frame estimates:
- Two new 435-student buildings for grades PK-3 on the current sites of East and Morrison-Gordon elementary schools — demolition of East will began in September
Renovation of the current The Plains Elementary building to fit 600 students, including the addition of a new wing, for grades 4-6 — work is expected to begin the summer of 2021
- Renovation of the 400-student Athens Middle School building for grades 7 and 8 — work will begin this summer and continue each summer through 2022
- A new 735-student high school building — no set time-frame, will be several years from now
Voters approved a bond issue in November 2018 to raise $60.5 million over the period of 30 years, The Messenger has reported. The state of Ohio has also pledged about $27.6 million in additional funding.
Concerns about students transferred to West Elementary while East underwent construction persisted through the year, but it seems most fears have been quelled as the school year has progressed. Sixth grade students were sent to the Middle School, and no issues seem to have arisen from that arrangement.
Square footage issues in both Morrison-Gordon and East Elementary Schools were concerns for a few months, but only nine classrooms exist per grade for grades 4-6 — ideally, each building was hoped to have the same services and facilities, just different location and layouts.
East construction plans approaching finalization
In October, the school board approved a contract for East’s demolition that will cost around $700,000 for the “earthwork, abatement, building demolition and site demolition” to be performed by Ruscilli Construction Co. The demolition work will include three homes recently purchased by the district.
All in all, this part of the process is expected to take about three months — meaning it is approaching completion.
Preliminary interior design
A preliminary look at the building design for East Elementary School was also presented in October. A representative of Schorr Architects detailed how the building is laid out, as well as various features the team has incorporated to ensure a good experience for students, teachers and staff at the building.
The old building is built into the hill, and so the site presents a few difficulties. Verona Street will be extended as a private drive through the property and will connect to Wallace Drive.
The goal is for buses to use Verona Street for drop-offs/pick-ups, leaving Wallace and Maplewood Drives available for parent and guardian use.
The Verona-area wing is where the classrooms will be, while administrative offices will be located in the opposite corner of the L-shaped building near where Wallace and Maplewood Drives connect.
The building is constructed into the hill, making for an interesting three-floor design. The bottom level will house everything besides classrooms; this includes bathrooms, the gymnasium and cafeteria. The lunch room is planned to be located next to the gym, with large windows to provide natural lighting. A movable wall will separate the two areas to allow for a larger gathering space as needed.
The middle level will house the Pre-K and kindergarten classes, with the first through third grades on the upper level.
The section of the middle level along Wallace Drive will be mostly open to the gym and cafeteria below via an elevated corridor, leading to what will become dedicated subject classrooms such as for music. The school’s media center with windows will overlook the playgrounds.
The upper third floor will only exist along Verona Street.
The plans also had some preliminary ideas for the outdoor play areas, which will be separated into “hard play” and “soft play” areas, which refers to the type of ground. Hard play areas utilize concrete or asphalt surfaces. There are separated play areas based on age groups.
In late November, the school received about $600,000 in success and wellness funds, which Supt. Tom Gibbs has said will be used to create additional space in the new buildings for therapy, early learning and other services the designs could not account for due to state guidelines.
Morrison-Gordon layout
The Morrison-Gordon site will be a fair bit different from that of East’s, the community found out in October. For one, the existing Morrison-Gordon building will remain as it is for the duration of the construction. This is because the property is sizable enough to house both buildings, although a small portion of playground space will be used by the contractors.
A representative of Schorr Architects detailed how the firm has laid out the building and the school’s property on West Union Street.
Currently, there are issues with student drop-off and pickup, as there is no turn lane from the 50 mile-per-hour road into the Morrison-Gordon property, creating some tension with the neighboring Beacon School.
To help address that, the plans call for a loop to be paved where the current Morrison-Gordon building is located. By creating a loop, the district administrators hope to separate parent drop-off (which will take place in the already existing parking lot that will be maintained following the construction) from the bus traffic, which will pull in directly in front of the school.
The site plans detail a two-part building, with courtyard-esque spaces in-between the two wings of the building.
The first portion of the building includes the main entrance, administrative offices, music and art classrooms, and the gym, student dining and “back of house” spaces, such as mechanical rooms and the kitchen. As at East, a movable wall will be installed between the student dining and gymnasium, allowing for a larger space if required.
A sloped corridor will lead down into the pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classrooms in the second wing, hidden from the road behind the initial wing of the building.
A second story will house the first through third grade classrooms.
