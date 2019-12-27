The lengthiest government shutdown in U.S. history threatened many local residents’ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Residents had food dollars unexpectedly added to their benefit cards Tuesday, Jan. 15, but officials cautioned them to budget carefully as this was the February benefits issued early.
Recipients were warned they would not have more added to their benefit cards until March at the earliest. The means they were being faced with going about seven weeks, possibly longer, before they get more money on their cards to buy food.
“They’re getting the same amount of money, but we need to really communicate about budgeting,” said Jean Demosky, director of the Athens County Department of Job Services. She brought the topic up at the Jan. 15, 2019 meeting of the county commissioners.
“A lot of people are going to go through what they get,” said County Commissioner Charlie Adkins.
“It’s a worry, so we are preparing for it,” Demosky responded. “We are going to make sure our food coffers are full and that we’re ready for (food needs between) mid to end of February and the beginning of March.”
That Wednesday, Athens County JFS sent out a news release saying that people who want to donate food can do so by contacting Crystal Howard at 740-677-4258. Donations can also be made to Southeast Ohio Foodbank & Kitchen at the website http://hapcap.org/donate.
Demosky’s department also had some funds it used to buy food.
Just over 10,000 people in Athens County receive monthly benefits from SNAP (formerly the Food Stamp program). The program is intended to provide 75 percent of the monthly food needs for a family. Benefit levels vary depending on the size of a household. Monthly payments averaged $313 for the first quarter of 2018.
Jan. 16 marked the 26th day of the partial shutdown of the federal government, which lasted for 35 days, ending Jan. 25, 2019.
Funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which funds the SNAP program, expired on Dec. 21 when a continuing resolution pass by Congress expired. However, the department determined that it had authority under the expired resolution to fund SNAP obligations made within 30 days of the resolution’s expiration, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The result was the early distribution of February benefits on Tuesday.
“I don’t know what happens if the government is still shut down in March,” Demosky said at the time. “There isn’t a plan for that.”
She was later quoted talking about the impending “food crisis” that was expected if the government shutdown had continued and benefits had continued to be stretched thin.
Although the overall amount received was the same as usual, there was concern that the longer gap between payments would result in people facing a greater food shortage towards the end of February.
In March, Athens County residents were still feeling the effects of the shutdown. The “SNAP Gap” as it was dubbed caused a lapse in food assistance coverage, and HAPCAP reported an uptick in residents served by the regional foodbank.
