ALBANY — After many, many attempts, the Alexander Local School District is finally receiving levy funding once more, and so was able to rescind student fees.
June also was when the five-year, 1-percent earned income levy's official recount occurred, which certified the official count on June 3. The recount was necessary because of the close results: just one vote separated failure from the passage, with 1,184 voters in favor of the levy.
This is the first operating levy at Alexander since 1991.
For district administration, it caused a small sigh of relief, but the district's budget woes are not solved.
At the elections office when the official recount results were announced, Supt. Lindy Douglas described feeling “speechless” and “overjoyed.”
Within minutes of the elections board announcement, Douglas began receiving congratulating messages on her cell phone. One message showed a video of middle school students celebrating in the hallway upon hearing about the levy passage.
Five attempts between 2016 and 2018 all failed, ranging from a 500-plus vote loss in the November 2016 general election to a narrow 54-vote loss in the May 2018 primary election. Two more attempts date back before 2016.
Douglas credited the hard work from members of the Say YES! to Alexander levy committee, adding that they did not give up despite the repeated ballot losses.
The district has faced flat state funding for more than a decade. The Messenger has reported extensively about Alexander’s budget woes, which have resulted in more than 30 staff and teaching positions being eliminated through attrition and cuts. Other supplemental positions — advisers and coaches — have also been axed, and the district even instituted a book purchasing freeze to save money.
In 2018, the school board established student activity fees for all middle and high school students participating in clubs and sports.
Earlier this year, with May’s election looming, school board members offered voters an incentive for passage — all fees would be rescinded going forward, were the levy to pass. In keeping with that, the board voted to rescind student fees in June. The board also voted to remove a textbook spending freeze, allowing for new books in Alexander classrooms.
New budget projections are brighter, but dangerously low revenue levels are on the horizon. Around $100,000 is expected to be gleaned through the levy in FY2020, and that amount will be higher in 2021 due to fiscal year split.
Alexander climbed out of the deficit hole in FY2017 thanks to a textbook spending freeze, cuts to staff and teaching positions through attrition, and activity fees for students to participate in clubs and sports. The district has also benefited from a Texas Eastern pipeline built through the area, which has accounted for hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional revenue.
With rising costs to operate the district, though, deficits are forecasted for FY2021 and beyond — of $334,000 in FY2021, $934,000 in FY2022 and nearly $1.7 million in FY2023.
