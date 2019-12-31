Note: This story appears in the Tuesday, Dec. 31 newspaper on Page A1.
In March, attention turned to the upcoming primary election. It was then that the filing deadline for the primary passed, and no Republicans registered.
That did not mean local elections were not contested in 2019.
The race for seats on Athens City Council as well as the race for Athens mayor took a turn when several independent candidates filed for the General Election.
Athens City Council
Athens City Council quickly became the first contested race when Democrats Sam Miller and Arian Smedley both vied for the 1st Ward seat. Smedley won the seat by a wide margin, 100-41.
The 1st Ward seat represents Athens’ West Side. Smedley, who works as the assistant superintendent of the Athens County Board of Disabilities, was confirmed to fill the seat left by Kent Butler following the November election.
Two incumbent Democrats, Peter Kotses and Sarah Grace, were reelected to their At-Large seats. A third Democrat, Beth Clodfelter, also was elected into an At-Large seat.
Four other City Council candidates were unopposed in the November election: Christine Burns Knisely as president of Council; Jeffrey Risner for Ward 2; Samuel Crowl for Ward 3; and Christine Fahl for Ward 4.
Kathy Hecht was unopposed for city auditor, and Lisa Eliason was unopposed for city law director.
Athens Mayoral race
Democrat Steve Patterson won a second term as Athens mayor in November, facing down Independent challenger Damon Krane.
The Democratic incumbent defeated independent challenger Damon Krane by a wide margin — 2,075 votes to 571, according to the Athens County Board of Elections.
Patterson’s victory follows a bruising challenge by Krane, a local food truck owner and leader of the Athens Mobile Vending Association who made tenants’ rights a focal point of his campaign. Krane, a democratic socialist, repeatedly attacked landlords and had sought to tie Patterson to monied interests that the challenger said were not aligned with local residents’ needs.
Patterson campaigned on his own experience in office as mayor and as a former councilman, pointing to his track record in suggesting what residents can expect for another four-year term.
Patterson has touted plans to increase economic development in the city by enticing technology companies to settle in the area, as well as expansion of developments in the city limits.
Krane centered his campaign on an aggressive platform he dubbed “Operation Slumlord Smackdown,” which called for strengthening and enforcing the city’s Housing Code along with instituting local rent control. He argued that stricter and more frequent rental inspections would lead to better living conditions; the fines collected from these inspections were to go toward local development, Krane proposed.
While he appeared popular, especially among area Socialists in the timeframe leading up to the election, but Krane was unable to unseat the sitting mayor.
Housing rights highlighted
Krane may not have won his mayoral bid, but he did manage to start a city-wide conversation on housing, bringing oft-discussed issues to the forefront of local politics.
It also seemed to create some change, with council member Sarah Grace introducing a measure for improving Athens’ city housing code. That measure was later approved in October.
Overall, three main ideas were included in the plan: establishing a housing and redevelopment department; maintaining an advisory board for housing; and supporting public and private partnerships that could aid in the creation of more affordable housing.
An earlier measure also introduced stricter penalties for rental landlords in the city.
There was little question that stricter penalties were needed. City Law Director Lisa Eliason said during an August City Council meeting that landlords often pay their penalty fees from afar, which amounted to $100 per day of noncompliance to the housing code.
The new ordinance allows prosecutors to layer offenses, meaning charges could rise to possibly imposing jail time. At most there could be four offenses in a two-year period that would be second-degree misdemeanors — with a penalty amounting to no more than 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $750.
Residents remained irate about housing conditions throughout the election cycle. Krane, as a renter within the city, raised many issues with how housing in Athens is handled, and how rent prices are far too high for the quality of housing provided.
Krane spoke often about the city’s code office, which he says is understaffed for the amount of duties the office is responsible for. Krane’s housing improvement plan, dubbed “Operation Slumlord Smackdown,” called for strengthening local housing regulations and enforcement through hiring more code officers to conduct housing inspections.
