JACKSONVILLE — The Athens County Humane Society experienced several growth spurts this year, including moving into a new Jacksonville building for the regular spay and neuter clinics.
In October, the organization also announced plans to hire an executive director to lead the Humane Society on a full-time basis.
The move to Jacksonville was a much-needed and highly anticipated one, however. For years, the Society has held its clinics at the Market on State in Athens, as well as in a temporary setting in Nelsonville.
It is not a location for unwanted dog, cats or other pets to be dropped off, the Society’s president, Paul Benedict, has warned.
The volunteer-run operation has no physical office, and the prospect of hiring a full-time executive director would dramatically change the organization.
The property, located on Main Street in Jacksonville, was purchased from Rebecca and James Mount Jr. on April 15, records from the county auditor’s office show. The sale price is listed at $30,000.
The space is needed, as there were around two to three spay/neuter clinics are held each month — that’s now around three to four, however, due to a “fairly dramatic increase” in the number of pets served at the Humane Society’s spay/neuter clinics this year, the organization’s president said. Demand is such that pet owners are placed on a 6-8 week waiting list.
Because of the demand, attendees register in advance. Part of the draw of the Humane Society’s event is it’s low cost, which the Society announced will be rising in 2020, but a commitment to helping clients pay those costs accompanied the announcement.
Clients who are at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines are offered reduced prices at the clinics. The Humane Society also works with clients who can only pay 50 percent of their deposit at registration, with the balance due at the day of service, usually several weeks later.
Over 5,200 dogs and cats have been served through these clinics in the last three years, with help from the RASCAL Mobile Unit, a veterinary hospital that travels to Athens from the Columbus area. About 60 percent of costs for spaying and neutering procedures were subsidized by the Athens County Humane Society. That amounts to over $60,000 a year paid by the society.
The Society regularly receives requests to help with colonies of stray and feral cats in local rural communities. The group is currently working on locations in Nelsonville and Jacksonville.
With the growth into Jacksonville, President Benedict has said the hiring of an executive director is a necessary, exciting.
“We’ve grown a lot in the last three years,” Benedict told The Messenger in October. “We have reached the limits of what we think we can do with our volunteers, who are awesome.”
The full-time organizer could help with more clinics, build membership for the Society, improve the adoption program, better aid pet owners with sick or injured animals, and in general interact with the county’s dog warden and the dog shelter.
The hope would be for such an employee to increase revenue to the group so they could pay for themselves. As of yet, no executive director has been hired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.