NEW LEXINGTON — While most graduating high school students lean on going to college rather than entering the workforce, New Lexington High School is educating future high school students on other ways to earn a living.
On Thursday, Feb. 25 around 2:15 p.m. at New Lexington High School a group of students from New Lexington Elementary waited in the cafeteria of the high school for the welding program to start.
With the students, New Lexington High School Vice Principal Chuck Byers along with staff member Ryan Lewis waited with the 17 students. Byers settled in with the class instructing them to get to know one another. The students are from 3rd—5th grades.
Students had to apply prior to taking the welding class, and any accepted students were scheduled to use a welder to construct either a plane or an eagle, each taking about six to eight individual welds. Prior to actually welding, students went through thorough safety lessons.
Byers and the school’s Superintendent Casey Coffey came up with the idea in an effort to promote workforce development. In order to continue the welding program, both thought that getting younger students introduced to the program may help uplift the program.
“We had about 70 students apply to this,” Byers said. “We are going to try to do it again next year.”
The program only had 34 openings.
More school officials, as well as county officials, came to an event to see what interesting things the students were putting together. Students Jaelyn Westervyl and Carter Danison were among the students present. Both children have parents working as welders, and both heard about the program through teachers.
Westervyl said she was most excited to get her hands working on the projects. She brought her father’s welding helmet to use in class. Her hope is to one day be like her father and work as a welder.
Danison was excited to get things started. His father is also a welder which he wants to be like one day. He hoped to make an eagle so his dad could see it when he got home.
Closer to 3 p.m., Byers and Lewis instructed the young students to walk to the welding shop the school constructed with the help of grant funding. Walking into the shop, students sat in a U-shape around teacher John Lindsey. Students listened to him as he told each of them and reminded them of the safety standards when operating a welding tool.
Students each grabbed a pair of welding gloves, a safety jacket and a helmet prior to getting their hands on any tools. The group was split into four pods of students, so each could get time practicing with the welders. Each group was assisted by high school students as well as Lindsey.
Along with Byers and Lewis, more community and school leaders came to witness the class and what the kids were doing. New Lexington High School Principal Tony Thorngate also swung by along with Municipal Court Judge Dean Wilson.
“Well it’s impressive,” Judge Wilson said, adding that he hopes to spread the program to the high school.
Any such plans are tentative currently, but he was excited to see children learning other skills besides the required curriculum as this could help promote more vocational learning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.