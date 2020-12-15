Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday the appointment of Zachary L. Saunders to the Athens County Court of Common Pleas, Probate and Juvenile Division.
Saunders, of The Plains, will assume office on Dec. 17, and will be replacing Judge Kenneth Ryan, who resigned from the position on Nov. 13, as a result of the November election in which Saunders won the Judge’s seat. Following Ryan’s resignation, Judge George McCarthy was assigned by the Ohio Supreme Court as the presiding and administrative judge of the Juvenile/Probate Court until DeWine could appoint Saunders.
“I’m excited. Obviously I’m nervous, but I can’t tell you how excited I am for the future and to show Athens County voters what I said I was going to do,” Saunders said of the appointment.
Saunders will be sworn-in sometime this week, though he was uncertain on the time and date at the moment. Due to COVID-19 restrictions he was also uncertain on the details of the swearing-in ceremony, including how many people would be allowed in the court room.
Once sworn-in, Saunders will serve out the remainder of this term, then be sworn-in for the full term which he was elected for on Feb. 9, 2021.
Saunders won the seat in the Nov. 3 election with 12,561 votes, or 60.6%, Ryan received 8,165 votes, or 39.4%.
Saunders has been an Assistant Athens County Prosecuting Attorney since 2015. He oversaw the Civil Division, representing the elected officials of Athens County, as well as all 14 townships in Athens. Additionally, he managed the grand jury division and criminal cases.
Prior to then, Saunders practiced criminal defense for adults and juveniles at Mollica, Gall, Sloan and Sillery in Athens. He was engaged with the private practice of law for three years prior to joining the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Saunders received his law degree from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School, and undergraduate degree from Ohio University.
Saunders currently is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, the Athens County Law Library Board, and Secretary for Ohio Brew Week. Previously, Saunders was President of the Athens County Bar Association.
