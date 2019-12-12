The Athens Messenger has unveiled a new events section on its website, athensmessenger.com. Offering up local entertainment and things to do, the Events section contains browsable and searchable happenings in the arts, community, comedy, concerts, museums, parks, and more.
Mark Cohen, publisher of The Athens Messenger, said, “The Athens Messenger is integral to our vibrant community, and showcasing local events is a great way to bring our families and friends together. Connecting and building affinity for our neighbors is a key component for who we are, and easily finding venues and events to do so is a service we are happy to deliver.”
The new events section, located at online at events.athensmessenger.com showcases events that are local to the geography, and venues are encouraged to submit their events for inclusion for free. Event organizers can also purchase event upgrades for premium placement on the website.
Users are encouraged to enjoy the events offering on their desktop or mobile devices with links to the page in the website menu bar and on the homepage
