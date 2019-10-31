Athens Messenger newsroom

The Athens Messenger’s summer internship program is designed to provide real-world experience and is tailored to fit any interested student or recent graduate.

Interns will be based in our Athens newsroom (9300 Johnson Road, Athens) and will gain experience with interviewing, news writing and meeting deadlines. There may be other opportunities to learn social media techniques, photography, podcasting and other skills as desired.

Interns are paid on an assignment basis.

Interested candidates should send writing samples and a resume to Messenger Editor Tyler Buchanan at tbuchanan@athensmessenger.com (please put "Messenger Internship" in the email subject line). 

Cover letters and references are completely optional, but welcome. 

The Messenger intends to begin reviewing and interviewing candidates around December or January. An application deadline is not yet finalized. Students seeking more information about the internship before applying are welcome to contact the editor at any time. 

