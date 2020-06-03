The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for southern Athens County among other southeast Ohio communities until 2:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4.
Northeast Vinton and southwestern Washington Counties are also included in this alert. A previous alert had been issued through 12:30 a.m.
The Weather Service is expecting 3-5 inches to fall across the area due to heavy thunderstorms. The alert warns residents to avoid creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses that are susceptible to flooding. Athens, Albany, Coolville, The Plains and Strouds Run State Park are all included in this alert.
Remember to turn around when encountering flooded roadways, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.