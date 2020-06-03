High waters

Many areas of Athens County experienced flooding this week. As of Friday morning ares like Canaanville Road were still under water. Remember, don’t try to drive or walk through flood waters.

Inside: Glouster Park turns into Glouster Water Park during high water.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for southern Athens County among other southeast Ohio communities until 2:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4.

Northeast Vinton and southwestern Washington Counties are also included in this alert. A previous alert had been issued through 12:30 a.m.

The Weather Service is expecting 3-5 inches to fall across the area due to heavy thunderstorms. The alert warns residents to avoid creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses that are susceptible to flooding. Athens, Albany, Coolville, The Plains and Strouds Run State Park are all included in this alert.

Remember to turn around when encountering flooded roadways, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Load comments