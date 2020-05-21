Bike path flooding

Hocking River flood water is seen crossing a section of bike path Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. This same area of the bike path was damaged in 2018 by high water. Ron Lucas, Athens deputy service-safety director, said the repair was intended to help prevent future damage, not to raise the path high enough to prevent water from going over it. “We’ll take a look at it after it recedes to see if any damage was done,” Lucas said.

 Messenger file photo by John Halley

Athens County High Water report, as of 9:30 a.m. May 21: 

  • Route 144, between Route 50 and Route 329
  • Route 329, between Route 144 and Route 550
  • Route 377, between Route 550 and the Morgan County line
  • Route 550, between Route 690 and Route 329
  • Route 550, between Route 239 and Route 377
  • Route 13, between Route 329 and Route 78
  • County Road 34 (Dutch Creek), from Route 690 to Pete Smith Road (closed)
  • County Road 18 (Potter), from Route 550 to Emma Wyatt (closed)
  • County Road 109 (Beebe), from Route 329 to Washington County Line (closed)
  • County Road 49 (Joy), from Route 550 to Athens County Line (closed)
  • County Road 38 (Sand Rock), from Route 550 to New England (County Road 48) (closed)
  • County Road 58 (Frost), from Smith Road to Twp. Fost Road (closed)
  • County Road 4 (Glen Ebon), from Route 33 to Route 691.
  • County Road 85 (Big Run), from Route 329 to Washington County Line (closed)
  • County Road 338 (Diamond Brick), from Monserat Road to Oregon Ridge Road (closed)
  • County Road 24 (Harmony), from Terrell Road to South Canaan (closed).

This information is provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Athens County Engineer's Office.

