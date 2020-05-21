Athens County High Water report, as of 9:30 a.m. May 21:
- Route 144, between Route 50 and Route 329
- Route 329, between Route 144 and Route 550
- Route 377, between Route 550 and the Morgan County line
- Route 550, between Route 690 and Route 329
- Route 550, between Route 239 and Route 377
- Route 13, between Route 329 and Route 78
- County Road 34 (Dutch Creek), from Route 690 to Pete Smith Road (closed)
- County Road 18 (Potter), from Route 550 to Emma Wyatt (closed)
- County Road 109 (Beebe), from Route 329 to Washington County Line (closed)
- County Road 49 (Joy), from Route 550 to Athens County Line (closed)
- County Road 38 (Sand Rock), from Route 550 to New England (County Road 48) (closed)
- County Road 58 (Frost), from Smith Road to Twp. Fost Road (closed)
- County Road 4 (Glen Ebon), from Route 33 to Route 691.
- County Road 85 (Big Run), from Route 329 to Washington County Line (closed)
- County Road 338 (Diamond Brick), from Monserat Road to Oregon Ridge Road (closed)
- County Road 24 (Harmony), from Terrell Road to South Canaan (closed).
This information is provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Athens County Engineer's Office.
